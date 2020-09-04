KINGSTON, ONT. -- The City of Kingston has issued an updated emergency order to close the beach at Breakwater Park and the Gord Downie Memorial Pier after hundreds of students crowded the area on Friday.

"Based on the recommendation of KFL&A Medical Officer of Health, Dr. [Kieran] Moore, and with the guidance of Kingston Police, effective [Saturday] the City of Kingston will be closing the beach area of Breakwater Park and the Gord Downie Pier to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in the community," a news release from the City of Kingston says. "By amended emergency order, the City is prohibiting the public from using this area of the Park and is looking to the public to comply with the closure for as long as the emergency order is in effect. The remainder of the Breakwater Park will still be accessible to the public and subject to the 2 metres distancing requirement under the current emergency order."

Fences could be seen going up Saturday morning, with officials telling CTV News the beach would close at 11:45 a.m.

This follows an emergency order, issued Friday, mandating physical distancing of two metres in all city parks in Kingston.

“Recurring situations in City Parks where individuals are not practicing physical distancing present an increased risk of COVID-19 community transmission,” Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said. “This is an important step to ensure that health regulations and recommendations are being followed for the community’s wellbeing.”

The scene at Gord Downie Pier near Queen's University Friday afternoon showed a beach full of people who were not distancing, nor wearing masks. Kingston police officers were at the scene but declined to comment to CTV News.

The people at the park who spoke to CTV identified themselves as Queen's University students or as visiting friends of those attending the university.

Under the initial order, individuals must maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from all other people while in a city park, with some exceptions.

Breaking the rules could lead to a fine of up to $500.

The physical distancing requirements in city parks do not apply to:

children under 16, who are with their parents

individuals who are members of the same household

situations where physical distancing may not be possible for the purposes of using a public restroom

situations where physical distancing is not possible due to health and safety requirements

The order applies to all of Kingston’s city-owned and administered parks and includes playing fields, play structures, and community recreation and leisure facilities. Residents will still be able to walk through and use portions of any park that are not otherwise closed, and they can still use amenities like fields and play structures.

Signs will be posted in all relevant areas where the order is in effect.