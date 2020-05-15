GATINEAU, QC -- Quebec is slowly reopening outside Montreal, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the City of Gatineau is reminding residents to keep up with physical distancing this long weekend.

Gatineau parks are open, but the City says play structures, benches, playgrounds and sports fields remain off limits, as per health ministry guidelines.

Residents are reminded to keep at least two metres apart when in municipal parks and on pathways and gatherings remain prohibited.

The City of Gatineau says teams are visiting parks to remind residents to follow the rules.