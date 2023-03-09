City of Gatineau bans TikTok from employees' phones

The city of Gatineau has banned its employees from having TikTok on their work phones.

The city has followed the federal and Ontario and Quebec governments in banning the installation and use of the social media app on city-issued mobile devices.

"This measure is preventive and is intended to protect institutional data," Gatineau officials said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

Following the Quebec government's directive to ban TikTok from government devices, the city sent a memo to all of its employees on March 1 asking them to ensure TikTik was not installed on city issued smartphones or personal digital devices.

"In the event that the application was present on the device, the employee was required to uninstall it upon receipt of the note," the city said.

The city of Gatineau will maintain its presence on TikTok, saying there is currently no ban on the use of TikTik by institutions.

On Thursday, the Ontario government announced it will ban the social media app from all government-issued devices. Effective immediately, all PC party caucus members will begin the removal of TikTok from all personal mobile devices.

The city of Ottawa is looking into banning TikTok on city-issued devices.

"The City is currently reviewing the federal government’s recent decision to ban TikTok from government issued mobile devices to consider whether a similar approach should be taken for the devices issued to our employees," chief information officer Sandro Carlucci said in a statement last week. "We take the protection of information and IT security seriously and will provide an update to Council once the review has been completed."

TikTik's parent company ByteDance is based in China, and there are growing concerns over its connections from the Chinese government and its handling of user data.