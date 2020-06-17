GATINEAU, QC. -- The City of Gatineau is asking nearly 24,000 residents to cut back on their use of tap water for the summer because of work on the main pressure boosting station.

In a statement, the city says tap water is still being supplied to the affected area by a temporary station, but the cooperation of citizens is needed to ensure a steady supply.

The affected area includes much of the northern part of the city, around highway 50, from Gatineau Avenue to Route 366.

The City of Gatineau says residents living in the affected area are asked to cut back on their use of tap water between 6 and 9 p.m.

"We suggest doing the laundry, taking baths or showers, and using the dishwasher at other times of the day. Outdoor watering, washing vehicles and filling pools should also be put off," the City says.

The work is expected to be completed by late summer.

The City warns it "may have to restrict the use of tap water within the affected area, particularly in a heat wave" if residents do not cooperate, but says "if everyone makes an effort, there will be enough water to meet basic needs."

Updates will be posted on the City of Gatineau's website.