GATINEAU, QC -- The City of Gatineau says it will be gradually reopening arenas and skating rinks over the next several weeks.

In a press release, the City says the Paul and Isabelle Duchesnay Arena will reopen July 27 for summer activities. Other activities will begin in mid-August, with details to be announced.

The Robert Guertin Centre will reopen Sept. 19. The arena is currently being used as an emergency homeless shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the arena's use as a shelter, Gatineau says the pre-season activities of the Gatineau Olympiques will be moved to the Baribeau Arena and to the Branchaud-Brière complex.

The City is working with local organizations to determine how to allocate ice time. There will be 503 ice hours available for the 2020-21 season.

The Campeau Arena will remain closed for the remainder of 2020 for work on the water system.