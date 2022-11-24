City holds Airport Parkway expansion meeting

The expansion of Ottawa's Airport Parkway, an idea first proposed in 2008, remains in the planning stages.

On Wednesday night the city held a virtual public meeting outlining the progress so far. The parkway is the main route to the Ottawa International Airport and connects the Hunt Club neighborhood with downtown.

The major elements of the plan include expanding the parkway to four lanes from two between Brookfield Road and Hunt Club Road, the construction of a new southbound off-ramp at Walkley Road, including the installation of a roundabout intersection, and a new multi-use pathway along the west side of the parkway.

Local residents and councillors raising questions at the meeting. There are concerns about traffic, the cost and if the expansion is even needed.

River ward Councillor Riley Brockington pointed out the project was originally slated to be completed years ago, before LRT will bring passengers to the city's south end.

“The parkway was supposed to be widened before the Trillium Line opened, but that has reversed itself and we are going to see the Trillium line open this coming August." He said. "We really need to see what that data the impact that has on the parkway. If you put this money into this project, what are you not doing."

Planners say the increase in traffic on Bronson Avenue will be minimal, but not everyone is convinced. Coun. Shawn Menard, whose ward may be impacted by increased traffic, wants proof.

“My concern is about that induced demand,” Minard said. “I did ask that of staff and I’m going to want to see more input before I want to see this move forward.”

The design phase should be completed late in 2023. If it receives final approval, construction would not start until sometime in 2027.

The next public meeting on the project is scheduled for Dec. 6.