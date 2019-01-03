

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The City of Ottawa will find out today when it will receive the keys for the $2.1 billion Light Rail Transit project.

Rideau Transit Group was supposed to tell the city on January 2 when the project will be ready for service. But the city says RTG asked for a one-day extension of the deadline.

RTG has already missed two deadlines to complete the project from Blair Road to Tunney’s Pasture. The original handover date was set for May, 2018.

When RTG missed the second deadline on November 2, it had 60 days to inform the city of when LRT will be ready for revenue service.

In a statement to News Talk 580 CFRA, Rail Construction Program Director Michel Morgan said “City staff will review the new date and respond to RTG. Staff will provide an update to Council following the review RSA date.”

Mayor Jim Watson has said light rail will be running by the end of March.