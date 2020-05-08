OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa expects taxpayers will have to pay Rideau Transit Group some money for maintenance work on the Confederation Line at the end of 2019.

In a memo to Council, Rail Construction Director Michael Morgan says the City of Ottawa is working through the “contract dispute resolution process” with RTG for maintenance service payments from October 2019 through January 2020.

“Based on an initial review of the invoice period for October to January, reflecting the system performance of September to December, we do expect to make adjusted maintenance payments to RTG,” Morgan wrote.

Council will be notified of the payment before it’s made to Rideau Transit Group.

The City of Ottawa paid RTG $4.99 million for maintenance work in September, and $165,000 in August.

City staff have previously said the contract allows the City of Ottawa to withhold payment to Rideau Transit Group for issues with the eight-month-old rail system.