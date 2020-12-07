OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says a staffer who worked at the Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex in Orléans has tested positive for COVID-19.

A memo from Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services Manager Dan Chenier said the employee was last at work at the east end rec centre on Nov. 30 and had no symptoms at the time.

"Upon receiving news that a family member had tested positive, the employee did not attend work and presented for testing on December 4. A positive test was confirmed on December 5 and the individual continues to self-isolate at home," Chenier said.

Chenier said the City is working with Ottawa Public Health to reach out to close contacts of the affected employee. He did not say that any other employees are required to self-isolate or be tested at this time.

"The Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services department continues to follow enhanced daily cleaning protocols at each of our facilities. These and other proactive changes to our operations have been implemented to allow us to maintain essential services while keeping our staff and clients safe," Chenier wrote.