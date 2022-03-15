City disputes RTG's claim that Ottawa LRT was launched prematurely
The City of Ottawa is firing back at the consortium that built and maintains the Confederation Line LRT, disputing allegations that the city decided to launch the problem-plagued system prematurely.
In a sworn affidavit filed in court Monday, the city’s Director of Rail Construction Michael Morgan argues that the sworn claims earlier this month by the CEO of the Rideau Transit Group (RTG) Nicholas Truchon are "inflammatory and speculative."
"RTG’s assertion that the City unilaterally opened the system on September 14, 2019 without consulting RTG is demonstrably false," Morgan wrote in the affidavit obtained by CTV News Ottawa. "In fact, RTG itself was leading the effort to open the system to the public in many respects."
Truchon filed an affidavit on March 1 in an attempt to stay the proceedings into a notice of default, in which he argued, among other things, that the city did not consult with RTG prior to launching service on the Confederation Line on Sept. 14, 2019.
"[T]he City decided unilaterally to offer full service to the public on Sept. 14, 2019, only two weeks after the Revenue Service Availability Date was achieved on Aug. 31, 2019. The City did not consult either RTG or the Construction Contractor before taking this decision," Truchon wrote, adding that there was "intense political pressure to bring the system into service when it approached completion."
Morgan’s response argued that Truchon’s allegations were not only false, but also irrelevant to the ongoing legal dispute over whether RTG is in default because of two derailments on the line last summer.
Morgan responded by pointing out that Truchon was not involved in the lead-up to the launch of the system. He became the CEO of RTG in July 2020, following the resignation of Peter Lauch, who oversaw the system's launch and its many troubles in 2019 and early 2020. Prior to that, he was the chief financial officer on the Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge public-private partnership in Montreal.
He also states, as Truchon did in his affidavit on March 1, that RTG provided notice of revenue service availability in August 2019.
"[T]he Revenue Service Commencement Date was August 31, 2019 and the City could have launched service that day," Morgan wrote. "To be clear on this point, the Notice by RTG that the System had achieved Revenue Service Availability was a representation by RTG that the System was ready for use by the residents of Ottawa and operation by OC Transpo."
He said the city chose to run some additional exercises prior to the official launch on Sept. 14, but the city could have legally launched the system any time from Aug. 31 onward.
Furthermore, Morgan argues that these statements have nothing to do with the notice of default filed by the city in response to the derailments on the Confederation Line on Aug. 8 and Sept. 19, 2021, the latter of which kept the system offline for 54 days.
"The City’s Application deals solely with whether RTG has exceeded the contractual threshold of Failure Points for the period of August to November 2021 such that there is a Project Co Event of Default," he said. "The Truchon Affidavit addresses many topics that are irrelevant to the Application or the Motion to Stay the Application."
CITY TRYING TO LOOK 'TOUGH,' RTG ARGUES
In a separate affidavit by Truchon filed on March 14, he argues that the city's actions, including withholding payments and issuing a notice of default, have created an adversarial relationship between the public and private members of the public-private partnership between the city and RTG.
"The two derailments that occurred in August and September 2021 were unfortunate events. In my view however, the City chose to use the derailments (and particularly the second derailment) to attempt to exert leverage over RTG and extract concessions on matters unrelated to a safe return to service, which resulted in delay to a return to service," Truchon argued. "This was part of a broader pattern engaged in by the City since Revenue Service began to administer the Project Agreement and its payment terms in an extreme and punitive fashion. I believe the City has done so to in order to be seen by the public as being 'tough' on RTG."
Truchon says the city's has forgotten the third "P" in public-private partnership.
"The City has forgotten that public-private partnerships are exactly that: partnerships between the private and public sectors to deliver vital infrastructure to the public. When these types of agreements become politicized and polarized, as here, and public authorities begin to see the Payment Mechanisms in these agreements as revenue centres, the results will be poorer outcomes for all involved."
Truchon argued that the issues which arose on the system in its early months of service were part of the "bedding-in" process for a large and complex system and that the city took an "extreme interpretation" of the contract in order to maximize penalties to RTG.
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, RTG spokesperson Helen Bobat said RTG is committed to working together with the city to find solutions to problems that arise on the LRT.
"Rideau Transit Group General Partnership's position on the City’s litigation is on the public record. Our overriding objective has always been to work with the City to provide its citizens with safe, reliable light rail service. And, as our Court filings demonstrate, we believe achieving that objective requires that together, the City and RTG, operate in a true spirit of partnership. Rideau Transit Group will continue to operate in this spirit of partnership," Bobat wrote.
Bobat said, beyond that, RTG did not have anything else to add "given that the matter is currently before the courts."
CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the City of Ottawa for comment.
FINDING OF DEFAULT WOULD HAVE ‘IRREPARABLE CONSEQUENCES'
Truchon further argued against finding RTG in default, saying it could lead to severe consequences.
"A finding of default is very serious as it may permit the City to terminate the Project Agreement or to replace RTM as the Maintenance Contractor," he cautioned. "While termination of the Project Agreement will result in extreme financial consequences, including hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, for RTG and its subcontractors over the remaining Maintenance Term (excluding payments to RTG by the City in respect of termination), a finding of default may also have other negative impacts on RTG (which could essentially cease to exist), as well as to RTG’s parent companies and to the public, that are not quantifiable but would be significant."
While some city councillors have made moves to investigate the risks and cost to the city of terminating the 30-year contract with RTG, there has not yet been any clear attempt by the city to do so.
The system is the subject of a public inquiry, launched by the Ontario government in November to look into the "commercial and technical circumstances that led to the breakdown and derailment of Stage 1", following the two derailments in August and September.
City Council voted to have the Auditor General also examine the Stage 1 process, but Nathalie Gougeon suspended her investigation given its similar scope to the provincial inquiry.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Canadians among 'most numerous nationalities' in Ukraine's foreign legion: spokesperson
Canadians are currently 'one of the most numerous nationalities' represented among the fighters in Ukraine's foreign legion, a spokesperson tells CTV National News.
Trudeau, Joly, Anand among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand are among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia in retaliation for supporting Ukraine.
Canada hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine invasion
Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Parliament, Canada announced it is imposing sanctions on 15 more individuals who the federal government says have 'enabled and supported President Putin's choice to invade a peaceful and sovereign country.'
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Russian court fines woman for anti-war protest on state TV
A Russian woman who denounced the war in Ukraine during a live news bulletin on state television was fined 30,000 roubles (US$280) on Tuesday, a court said, after the Kremlin denounced her act of protest as 'hooliganism.'
Transport Canada investigating whether Freedom Convoy supporters aboard flight were screened for vaccination
Transport Canada is looking into a chartered flight that brought supporters of the so-called Freedom Convoy from Western Canada to Ottawa last month, to ensure passengers were properly screened for COVID-19 vaccination.
'Stealth Omicron' variant could soon account for half of Ontario's COVID-19 cases, minister says
Ontario's health minister believes the COVID-19 subvariant BA.2, which has been described as 'stealth Omicron,' may make up at least half of all infections reported in the province in the near future.
10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood
A 10-year-old girl is suffering from serious head injuries after she was severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.
Atlantic
-
Injured Canadian says there was no warning ahead of missile attack on Ukrainian base
A New Brunswick man who was injured when a military base near Ukraine's western border was struck by Russian missiles on Sunday says the deadly attack came with no warning.
-
N.B. reports three additional deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on Friday.
-
Sister confirms death of fisherman who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
Toronto
-
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children to accept two Ukrainian paediatric cancer patients in coming days
Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) announced Tuesday that it expects to take two paediatric cancer patients from Ukraine in the next 24 to 36 hours.
-
'Stealth Omicron' variant could soon account for half of Ontario's COVID-19 cases, minister says
Ontario's health minister believes the COVID-19 subvariant BA.2, which has been described as 'stealth Omicron,' may make up at least half of all infections reported in the province in the near future.
-
Ford will keep his mask on in legislature for 'first few days' post-mandate
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will wear his mask "for the first few days" in the legislature after mandates lift on Monday.
Montreal
-
10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood
A 10-year-old girl is suffering from serious head injuries after she was severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.
-
Montreal college offering support after three students die in crash on Ontario highway
A Montreal CEGEP is offering support after three young men were killed in a crash on Highway 401 in Ontario over the weekend.
-
Quebec government called on to allow some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English schools
Quebec's association representing English schools is asking the government to consider allowing some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English public school on humanitarian grounds.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury Hydro refunding customers after flagging billing error
The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) says it has accepted Greater Sudbury Hydro's Assurance of Voluntary Compliance after it reported a billing system error that resulted in customers being overcharged over the course of four years.
-
'Toxic fish' in Porcupine Lake actually ministry error
Contamination testing from the provincial environment ministry in 2019 showed that fish in Porcupine Lake had dangerously high levels of the metals chromium, nickel and manganese.
-
Northern Ont. rail line reopened following derailment
Officials with Canadian Pacific Railway say there are no public safety concerns following a train derailment in northeastern Ont. on Saturday.
London
-
Potential college strike looms large for students, especially those with far bigger worries
The threat of a strike at Fanshawe, and 23 other Ontario colleges, is looming.
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
-
OPP recover body of missing child who fell through ice near Mitchell, Ont.
Provincial police have located the body of a missing 10-year-old girl who fell through the ice of a creek near Mitchell, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Teen girl charged in death of Winnipeg man denied bail
A 15-year-old girl charged in the homicide of a Winnipeg man found dead in Assiniboine Park has been denied bail and will remain in custody.
-
Manitoba reports one death, slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday
On the day Manitoba is dropping its remaining COVID-19 public health orders, the province is reporting one new death related to COVID-19, along with a slight drop in hospitalization numbers.
-
Suspects from Edmonton, British Columbia and Winnipeg arrested following drug trafficking investigation: police
Winnipeg police officers seized 28 kilograms of methamphetamine and $140,000 during an interprovincial drug trafficking investigation.
Kitchener
-
Missing 10-year-old girl from West Perth found deceased
The 10-year-old girl, who went missing at Whirl Creek near Mitchell over a week ago, was found deceased on Monday.
-
Missing Wilfrid Laurier student has died
Wilfrid Laurier University has confirmed an international exchange student from England who was previously reported missing has died.
-
One injured after vehicle hits hydro pole in Kitchener
One person has minor injuries after a car hit a hydro pole in Kitchener Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Special Calgary council meeting to address police response to duelling protests
A special meeting of council is scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon at city hall, as elected members are expected to discuss the police response to last Saturday’s protests in the Beltline.
-
Adjournment for 4 Alberta border protesters charged with conspiracy to commit
Four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder after arrests at last month's border blockade in southern Alberta made brief court appearances Tuesday.
-
Calgarians could soon vote for Calgary's official bird
A Calgary councillor is hoping citizens will soon be able to vote for Calgary's official bird.
Saskatoon
-
Driver charged in Saskatoon child's death first in Sask. to face cannabis impairment causing death charge
The woman charged with driving while impaired by THC causing the death of a girl is the first person in Saskatchewan to face this type of charge.
-
Saskatoon woman hopes mother will escape Ukraine
Saskatchewan is getting ready to open its doors to Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion — and one Saskatoon woman hopes her mother is among them.
-
'Heart of the community:' Sask. town feels loss of historic hotel
Cabri Mayor David Gossard is still having trouble believing the gathering place of his small town in southwestern Saskatchewan is gone.
Edmonton
-
Alberta byelection: Can the NDP ride its polling popularity to a seat steal up north?
As voters go to the polls in northeastern Alberta Tuesday, there's much more on the line than who will represent Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche in the legislature.
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
-
Adjournment for 4 Alberta border protesters charged with conspiracy to commit
Four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder after arrests at last month's border blockade in southern Alberta made brief court appearances Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Surveillance images released in investigation into fatal shooting outside North Vancouver Superstore
Police located a suspect vehicle and released surveillance images in the days after a well-known gang member was fatally shot in a grocery store parking lot in North Vancouver.
-
Suspects threatened bank staff with possible firearm during robbery: Surrey RCMP
Mounties in Surrey are looking for two suspects they say threatened bank staff with a possible firearm during a robbery last week.
-
Vancouver mayor earmarks $5M for 2026 FIFA World Cup bid
The City of Vancouver could chip in as much as $5 million in a B.C. bid to host FIFA World Cup games, according the mayor.
Regina
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
-
Here’s how to prepare your home for the spring melt
The City of Regina is reminding residents to protect their property as warmer temperatures cause the melting of snow and ice.
-
Former patient alleges physical, sexual abuse at Sask. tuberculosis hospital
It’s been more than six decades since Ben Pratt was first admitted to a tuberculosis (TB) sanatorium in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., but the George Gordon First Nation man still remembers the abuse he experienced like it was yesterday.