OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa has deployed its fleet of snow-clearing equipment to deal with the fresh blanket of snow.

Snow continued to fall overnight as the final winter storm of 2019 hit Ottawa and eastern Ontario. Environment Canada says Ottawa received 5.3 mm of freezing rain on Monday, followed by 6.8 cm of snow. The forecast called for another two to four centimetres of snow to fall on New Year’s Eve.

The storm caused flight delays and cancellations at the Ottawa Airport on Monday, and slowed down OC Transpo service across the city.

The City of Ottawa says its fleet of over 500 snow plows, salt trucks and other equipment will work around the clock to clear roads and sidewalks.

“We haven’t had anything like this this year, yet”, said Bryden Denyes, Area Manager, Core Roads with the City of Ottawa.

Denyes noted the switch between freezing rain, ice pellets and snow was challenging for crews, adding the weather created a “carpet of hard packed ice pellets mixed with water.”

A City of Ottawa overnight parking ban was issued on Monday to allow crews to clear residential roads. Only vehicles with on-street parking permits are allowed to park on streets between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.