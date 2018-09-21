

CTV Ottawa





City crews are responding to storm and tornado damage across Ottawa. The response is concentrated in two areas: the Dunrobin area and Hunt-Club Riverside area.

There are resources available for those who are displaced. Residents in the Dunrobin area can go to a Red Cross emergency reception area at West Carleton High School, located at 3088 Dunrobin Roads. In the Hunt Club/Riverside areas, an emergency centre has been set up at the Canterbury Recreation Centre at 2185 Arch Street.

Hydro Ottawa crews are working to restore power to affected areas, involving clearing trees, debris and fallen wires. As of late Friday night, outages are affecting more than 147,000 customers across the city.

The city is asking residents to avoid damaged areas and stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Drivers can expect traffic delays in the coming days as power is restored.