

Kristy Cameron , Newstalk 580 CFRA





A local councillor says the City of Ottawa isn't "women friendly" and wants to create a women's bureau to promote equality.

Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Diane Deans says a women's bureau and a specal advisor would be useful to consider gender balance in local decision-making.

Coun. Deans points to the fact that only four of 24 council members at the City are women.

"I don't think that we are projecting a woman friendly environment. If we were, I think you would see more women putting their names on ballots and running for office."

Only 19 per cent of candidates in the 2014 municipal election were women.

Deans wants to create a special advisor for women's issues and a womens bureau that would examine everything from the city budget to its communications startegy through a gender lens.

Deans will bring the idea to council later this month.