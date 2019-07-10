

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Will the design for the proposed addition to the Chateau Laurier be set in limestone or are architects headed back to the drawing board for a sixth time?

Ottawa City Council will vote today on a motion by Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury to rescind the heritage permit granted to Larco Investments, the owners of the Chateau, last year.

If passed, it could force designers to take another crack at a design for the expansion. Five designs have been presented and all five have been met with stiff opposition from the public.

But the decision to repeal the heritage permit, if approved, could also cost city taxpayers upwards of $200,000 in legal fees, according to the City’s top lawyer.

In a letter to the Mayor and City Councillors, lead architect Peter Clewes says, “While the public debate has been passionate, it is important to understand that there is a process of engagement and review that has been followed.”

Council meets at 1:00 p.m. today, following the Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting, which begins at 9:30 a.m.