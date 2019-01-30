

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





City Council meets Wednesday for the first time in 2019, but one seat will be vacant.

That vacancy is the top item on council’s agenda.

Re-elected Rideau-Rockcliffe councillor Tobi Nussbaum vacated his seat just a few months after being re-elected to become the new CEO of the National Capital Commission.

Constituents in the ward are now left without an active councillor, and likely won’t have a new one for months.

Councillors Mathieu Fleury and Jean Cloutier will deal with City Council issues on behalf of Rideau-Rockcliffe ward until a new councillor is chosen.

The City has two options to fill Nussbaum’s vacant seat: appoint a new councillor or hold a by-election.

Appointing someone would require City Council to select a new candidate by April 1. However, as city staff point out in a report prepared for Wednesday’s council meeting, the Municipal Act, 2001 does not provide any specific procedures for appointing a new councillor, so staff would have to first develop a process and submit it to Council for approval. Staff say this would include advertisements, application forms, interviews of candidates at a separate council meeting and a voting process.

This would have a “minimal cost” for advertising, according to staff, which they say would be absorbed by the operating budget of the Office of the City Clerk.

However, staff recommend a by-election. Councillors will be voting Wednesday on whether or not to approve a by-law that would enact the by-election in Rideau-Rockcliffe ward. If approved, the nomination period would begin immediately. Candidates will have until 2:00 p.m. March 1 to submit their nomination to run in the by-election. Voting Day would be April 15, with one day of advance voting on April 5.

Staff estimate a by-election would cost $329,500. The money would come from the Tax Stabilization Reserve, which is used to fund municipal elections.