City Council to decide how to fill vacant Rideau-Rockcliffe seat
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 7:06AM EST
City Council meets Wednesday for the first time in 2019, but one seat will be vacant.
That vacancy is the top item on council’s agenda.
Re-elected Rideau-Rockcliffe councillor Tobi Nussbaum vacated his seat just a few months after being re-elected to become the new CEO of the National Capital Commission.
Constituents in the ward are now left without an active councillor, and likely won’t have a new one for months.
Councillors Mathieu Fleury and Jean Cloutier will deal with City Council issues on behalf of Rideau-Rockcliffe ward until a new councillor is chosen.
The City has two options to fill Nussbaum’s vacant seat: appoint a new councillor or hold a by-election.
Appointing someone would require City Council to select a new candidate by April 1. However, as city staff point out in a report prepared for Wednesday’s council meeting, the Municipal Act, 2001 does not provide any specific procedures for appointing a new councillor, so staff would have to first develop a process and submit it to Council for approval. Staff say this would include advertisements, application forms, interviews of candidates at a separate council meeting and a voting process.
This would have a “minimal cost” for advertising, according to staff, which they say would be absorbed by the operating budget of the Office of the City Clerk.
However, staff recommend a by-election. Councillors will be voting Wednesday on whether or not to approve a by-law that would enact the by-election in Rideau-Rockcliffe ward. If approved, the nomination period would begin immediately. Candidates will have until 2:00 p.m. March 1 to submit their nomination to run in the by-election. Voting Day would be April 15, with one day of advance voting on April 5.
Staff estimate a by-election would cost $329,500. The money would come from the Tax Stabilization Reserve, which is used to fund municipal elections.