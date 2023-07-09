City council breaks for the summer, a major highway closure, and the world's largest bouncy castle: 5 stories to watch this week
Ottawa city council votes on an alternative to 9-1-1, the first steps towards next year's Ottawa police budget begin and a major highway closure.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
Ottawa city council meets before summer break
Ottawa city council has its last meeting before a summer break this week.
On the agenda Wednesday is a vote on a plan to create a new emergency number to call for mental health crises that would dispatch trained social workers instead of police.
The community services committee approved the plan late last month. If approved at council, the city would develop an alternative for mental health and substance crisis calls that would triage calls and dispatch response.
A 24/7 mobile team would respond and be led by civilian professionals with expertise in mental health and substance use crises. The city says non-uniform responders would offer trauma informed and culturally appropriate crisis response services.
Council will also vote on a strategy to aid the homeless by expanding rent subsidies, new zoning rules that would allow more grocery stores to be built, and on temporarily suspending green energy projects from going up until more fulsome regulations are drafted this fall.
A legal update on the LRT is to be delivered, but it will be held in-camera, meaning no details will be shared with the public.
City council's next scheduled meeting is Aug. 23.
The 2022-2026 term of Ottawa city councillors meet in this 2023 file image. (CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa police budget process begins
The Ottawa Police Services Board's finance and audit committee meets Tuesday to begin the 2024 draft budget process.
This is the earliest step in the process towards drafting a demand for more money from the city for police services. The agenda for Tuesday's meeting sets out the timeline for the budget process.
Budget consultations are scheduled to take place through the summer months with a public survey, and surveys of councillors and members of the police force. Budget directions will be delivered in September, with the 2024 draft budget to be tabled in November.
The 2023 Ottawa police budget is $401 million. The police service was given a $15 million increase over 2022's budget. It was passed by city council in a 17-8 vote in favour. An attempt to redirect $500,000 from the OPS budget toward mental health services was defeated.
The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
Major closure on Highway 417 for bridge replacement
A section of Highway 417 will be closed for three days starting this week to replace the bridge over Bronson Avenue.
Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership has announced the closure of all eastbound and westbound lanes from Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m. to Monday, July 17 at 6 a.m. for the replacement of the aging bridge.
Eastbound lanes will be closed between Carling Avenue and Kent Street, while westbound lanes will be closed from O'Connor Street to Rochester Street.
Bronson Avenue is closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists between Catherine and Chamberlain streets until July 27.
The westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 will be closed between Metcalfe Street and Rochester Street from July 13 to 17.
The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 will be closed between Carling Avenue and Metcalfe Street from July 13 to 17.
Kingston goes to court to evict homeless encampment
The city of Kingston, Ont. is taking a group of homeless people living in a tent encampment in a city park to court this week.
Lawyers for the city and for 14 individuals living in the encampment at Belle Park will be in court Monday to argue the case.
The city issued trespass notices to the people living in the encampment earlier this year and while some left, others remained, so the city sought guidance from the court for next steps.
"There is capacity to accommodate individuals remaining in the encampment, but some have declined offers of shelter and support," the city said in a statement June 1. Lawyers from the law firm Lenczner Slaght are representing the city.
However, lawyers representing the people living in the encampment are arguing that forcing them out would violate their Charter rights.
"We believe the application of the parks bylaw and the Trespass Act on the most vulnerable individuals in our society is unconstitutional, and will be making submissions to the court on the behalf of our clients to this effect," the Kingston Community Legal Clinic said.
Signs at a temporary campsite at Belle Park in Kingston, calling on the City to find proper housing solutions for the campers. (Kimberley Johnson / CTV News Ottawa)
The world's largest bouncy castle comes to town
You will be able to bounce in the world's biggest bouncy castle in Ottawa this week.
The Big Bounce Canada has announced the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be at Saunders Farm July 15 and 16, and July 21-23.
The event features four inflatable attractions, including the 16,000 sq. ft. 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle,' the Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena, a 900 ft. long obstacle course named 'The Giant', and a space-themed wonderland called Airspace.
Tickets range from $29 for a toddler to $55 for adults only. For tickets and information, visit thebigbouncecanada.ca. Tickets include a three-hour pass to the event.
The Big Bounce Canada says the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be at Saunders Farm for two weeks in July. (The Big Bounce Canada/release)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
The BBC suspends presenter over claims he paid a teenager for explicit photos
The BBC said Sunday that it has suspended a leading presenter who is alleged to have paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.
Canadian company to service remote Canada using self-flying plane in one-year deal with feds
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
Prime Minister Trudeau heads to NATO summit, where leaders face critical decisions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania this week, where Canada is likely to play a larger-than-usual role in two critical discussions: the alliance's expanding membership and its efforts to refocus on collective defence.
Family game nights boost children's math skills, 20 years of studies suggest
Sitting down and playing numbers-based board games like chutes and ladders with your young children could help improve their skills in math, a recent review of nearly 20 studies over more than two decades suggests.
Syrian human rights defender becomes a permanent resident of Canada after being flagged as a security risk
The uncertainty that lingered over Noura Aljizawi's life over the past three years was lifted this past week. After initially flagging her as a potential threat to national security, the Canadian government granted the high-profile Syrian human rights defender and her husband permanent resident status.
Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories
The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
New report reveals list of safest cities in Canada
A new report from rentals platform Rentola.ca reveals the safest cities in Canada, with Ontario cities dominating the top 10 on the list.
Atlantic
-
Sex worker wins in Nova Scotia court, but ruling leaves sex industry conflicted
In a legal decision described as the first of its kind in Canada, a Halifax sex worker successfully sued a client for nonpayment of services, but actors in the industry are conflicted about the ruling's impacts.
-
'Saint John Helps Ukraine' supports two projects in war zone
“Saint John Helps Ukraine” brought out hundreds of people for entertainment and food in Rockwood Park on Saturday, as Ukraine marked 500 days of war.
-
A New Brunswick teen needs size 18 hockey skates. They cost $1,600 to make.
Like a lot of kids his age, Laylan Taylor is passionate about hockey. But unlike a lot of kids in his age group, he can't find skates that fit him. The Salisbury, N.B., teen wears size 18 EE skates, which cost $1,610 to make.
Toronto
-
Police identify 3 suspects wanted in fatal daytime shooting in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a daytime shooting in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood that killed a 44-year-old woman.
-
Victim identified in daytime shooting in Toronto: police
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in the Leslieville area.
-
Toronto police to shut down bar in headquarters after drunk driving crash
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is shutting down the licensed bar inside its downtown headquarters that’s served senior officers mostly below the radar for more than 30 years, after a possible connection to a superintendent’s drunk driving crash.
Montreal
-
Baggage worker injured at Montreal airport did not survive: source
The baggage worker who was seriously injured at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Saturday did not survive, a source has confirmed.
-
This baby has been on Que.'s daycare waitlist since he was an embryo -- and he's not alone
Despite repeated promises to open more daycare spots, many Quebec families are still struggling to find accommodations for their young children.
-
Inmate fatally stabbed at Riviere-des-Prairies jail: police
An inmate was killed during an altercation at the Rivière-des-Prairies detention centre in Montreal on Saturday, provincial police (SQ) confirmed. Police have identified him as 27-year-old Anthony Aberzger.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. community set to start requiring licences for travel trailers
Travel trailer owners in French River are being reminded that they need to start thinking about whether they need a licence for their camper – the implementation of the municipality’s new bylaw starts July 15.
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
Sudbury Pride cancels annual Pride March in response to criticism of police involvement
Fierté Sudbury Pride has cancelled its annual ‘Pride March’ following statements made by Black Lives Matter Sudbury.
London
-
St. Thomas remembers Aiden Curtis, second crash victim remains in ICU
Aiden Curtis would have turned 12 years old on Monday. His favourite colour is red, and in celebration of Aiden and in solidarity with his family, the community is being encouraged to hang red balloons outside their homes in his memory.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Owen Sound
A joint police investigation is underway after a deceased man was discovered inside an Owen Sound residence earlier this week, with police deeming it as 'suspicious.'
-
'I know their pain': Mother who lost child 14 years ago empathizes with St. Thomas, Ont. family
Wendy Armstrong knows exactly how the Curtis family from St. Thomas are feeling this week. 'I don't wish this on any parent,' said Armstrong, who lost her son Devon Tinus in March of 2009 in a crash involving an impaired driver.
Winnipeg
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
STARS air ambulance dispatched to Birds Hill area
A Winnipeg Folk Festival attendee is recovering after a STARS ambulance helicopter was dispatched to the Birds Hill area Saturday evening.
-
City orders protesters to dismantle Brady Road blockade
The City of Winnipeg has given protesters at the Brady Road Landfill until noon on Monday to remove their blockade demanding the search for the remains of two women in another landfill across town.
Kitchener
-
Early morning car fire in Cambridge sparks confusion, concern
Concerned Cambridge residents are wondering what caused a sudden, early morning truck fire near their homes.
-
'All about community': Punk rock flea market comes to downtown Kitchener
The punk rock scene was in full force in downtown Kitchener.
-
'Olympics for regular people': Good Games come to University of Guelph
Over 500 athletes are competing in The Good Games at the University of Guelph this weekend, an event which organizers call, “the Olympics for regular people.”
Calgary
-
Protesters gather outside Stampede to protest animal cruelty
Animal rights activists protested outside the Stampede Grounds Saturday. Dozens gathered at Macleod Trail and 17 Avenue S.W., across from Victoria Park LRT station.
-
Airdrie unveils monument to mark Korean War battle victory
Airdrie unveiled the Korean War Battle of Gapyeong victory monument Saturday.
-
Investigation underway in Rocky View County structure fire
Rocky View County fire crews knocked down a fire in an industrial building Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon museum looks back at life on the prairies with summer fun day
Saskatoon's Western Development Museum (WDM) demonstrated how much life on the prairies has changed with a summer fun day event over the weekend.
-
2 Sask. youth softball teams ready to head to North American Indigenous Games
Two youth softball teams representing Saskatchewan faced off on Saturday, just one week shy of them playing in the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) in Halifax, N.S.
-
Edmonton
-
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
-
High temperatures expected over the weekend, Edmonton under heat warning
Edmonton, and most of Alberta, is under a heat warning as daytime highs are expected to remain near 30 degrees over the weekend.
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
Vancouver
-
Family calls for justice on second anniversary of Indigenous man's killing by Mounties
The sounds of taiko drummers dominated Vancouver's Grandview Park on Saturday, as loved ones gathered for a vigil on the two year anniversary of the death of Jared Lowndes.
-
Employers want arbitrator for maintenance issues as talks resume in B.C. port strike
Talks between the two sides in an ongoing port strike in British Columbia have resumed, ending a days-long stretch away from the negotiating table.
-
'Completely devastating': Victim grapples with losses following last month's massive Maple Ridge fire
Dave Schneider struggled to salvage any of his belongings after the house he rented burnt down. He, along with hundreds of others, are now without a place to call home following a massive fire in Maple Ridge last month that sparked at a five-storey condo building under construction and destroyed it.
Regina
-
Man in Moose Jaw fights off home invader with shovel
A Moose Jaw man received only minor injuries after using a shovel to fend off a home invasion suspect in Crescent View early Saturday morning, police say.
-
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
-
2 Sask. youth softball teams ready to head to North American Indigenous Games
Two youth softball teams representing Saskatchewan faced off on Saturday, just one week shy of them playing in the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) in Halifax, N.S.