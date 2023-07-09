City council breaks for the summer, a major highway closure, and the world's largest bouncy castle: 5 stories to watch this week

Ottawa city council votes on an alternative to 9-1-1, the first steps towards next year's Ottawa police budget begin and a major highway closure.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.

Ottawa city council meets before summer break

Ottawa city council has its last meeting before a summer break this week.

On the agenda Wednesday is a vote on a plan to create a new emergency number to call for mental health crises that would dispatch trained social workers instead of police.

The community services committee approved the plan late last month. If approved at council, the city would develop an alternative for mental health and substance crisis calls that would triage calls and dispatch response.

A 24/7 mobile team would respond and be led by civilian professionals with expertise in mental health and substance use crises. The city says non-uniform responders would offer trauma informed and culturally appropriate crisis response services.

Council will also vote on a strategy to aid the homeless by expanding rent subsidies, new zoning rules that would allow more grocery stores to be built, and on temporarily suspending green energy projects from going up until more fulsome regulations are drafted this fall.

A legal update on the LRT is to be delivered, but it will be held in-camera, meaning no details will be shared with the public.

City council's next scheduled meeting is Aug. 23.

The 2022-2026 term of Ottawa city councillors meet in this 2023 file image. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police budget process begins

The Ottawa Police Services Board's finance and audit committee meets Tuesday to begin the 2024 draft budget process.

This is the earliest step in the process towards drafting a demand for more money from the city for police services. The agenda for Tuesday's meeting sets out the timeline for the budget process.

Budget consultations are scheduled to take place through the summer months with a public survey, and surveys of councillors and members of the police force. Budget directions will be delivered in September, with the 2024 draft budget to be tabled in November.

The 2023 Ottawa police budget is $401 million. The police service was given a $15 million increase over 2022's budget. It was passed by city council in a 17-8 vote in favour. An attempt to redirect $500,000 from the OPS budget toward mental health services was defeated.

The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Major closure on Highway 417 for bridge replacement

A section of Highway 417 will be closed for three days starting this week to replace the bridge over Bronson Avenue.

Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership has announced the closure of all eastbound and westbound lanes from Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m. to Monday, July 17 at 6 a.m. for the replacement of the aging bridge.

Eastbound lanes will be closed between Carling Avenue and Kent Street, while westbound lanes will be closed from O'Connor Street to Rochester Street.

Bronson Avenue is closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists between Catherine and Chamberlain streets until July 27.

The westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 will be closed between Metcalfe Street and Rochester Street from July 13 to 17.

The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 will be closed between Carling Avenue and Metcalfe Street from July 13 to 17.

Kingston goes to court to evict homeless encampment

The city of Kingston, Ont. is taking a group of homeless people living in a tent encampment in a city park to court this week.

Lawyers for the city and for 14 individuals living in the encampment at Belle Park will be in court Monday to argue the case.

The city issued trespass notices to the people living in the encampment earlier this year and while some left, others remained, so the city sought guidance from the court for next steps.

"There is capacity to accommodate individuals remaining in the encampment, but some have declined offers of shelter and support," the city said in a statement June 1. Lawyers from the law firm Lenczner Slaght are representing the city.

However, lawyers representing the people living in the encampment are arguing that forcing them out would violate their Charter rights.

"We believe the application of the parks bylaw and the Trespass Act on the most vulnerable individuals in our society is unconstitutional, and will be making submissions to the court on the behalf of our clients to this effect," the Kingston Community Legal Clinic said.

Signs at a temporary campsite at Belle Park in Kingston, calling on the City to find proper housing solutions for the campers. (Kimberley Johnson / CTV News Ottawa)

The world's largest bouncy castle comes to town

You will be able to bounce in the world's biggest bouncy castle in Ottawa this week.

The Big Bounce Canada has announced the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be at Saunders Farm July 15 and 16, and July 21-23.

The event features four inflatable attractions, including the 16,000 sq. ft. 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle,' the Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena, a 900 ft. long obstacle course named 'The Giant', and a space-themed wonderland called Airspace.

Tickets range from $29 for a toddler to $55 for adults only. For tickets and information, visit thebigbouncecanada.ca. Tickets include a three-hour pass to the event.

The Big Bounce Canada says the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be at Saunders Farm for two weeks in July. (The Big Bounce Canada/release)