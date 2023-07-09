City council breaks for the summer, a major highway closure, and the world's largest bouncy castle: 5 stories to watch this week

Crews will replace the Bronson Avenue overpass the weekend of July 13 to 17. (Google Streetview) Crews will replace the Bronson Avenue overpass the weekend of July 13 to 17. (Google Streetview)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories

The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina