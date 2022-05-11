City council approves funding plan for new Civic Campus

Ottawa city council has voted in favour of a plan to direct staff to find ways to raise $150 million to help pay for the new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.

Several councillors raised concerns about putting the onus on municipal taxpayers for something that falls under provincial jurisdiction. The province is already putting up $2.1 billion for the new hospital.

"The provincial government is responsible for health care in its totality," Coun. Shaun Menard said. "Cities and communities shouldn't be funding this."

Councillor Carol Anne Meehan moved a motion to direct staff to explore the option of creating a lottery, like other hospital fundraising lotteries, to contribute towards funding the local share. She said she was concerned about binding the future council that will sit following the Oct. 24 election.

“I don’t support what the original motion is asking us today. I don’t believe that we should be directing staff to be examining the options right now,” Meehan said. “I think that we are binding, whether we say it or not, we are binding the next council in some way by directing our staff to work on this right now. If we need $150 million, I think there are other ways besides going to the taxpayers to fund this.”

However, the plan eventually passed by a vote of 15 to 8.

Coun. Jan Harder said the motion was simply intended to direct staff to find ways to come up with ways to find the requested funding, but lashed out at those who oppose the site plan for the hospital.

"Take your trees, and your freakin' parking lot and shove it where the sun doesn't shine," Harder said. "Quit sending me ludicrous emails about 'change the site.'"

The finance and economic development committee (FEDCo) spent about two hours last week discussing the plan before eventually giving the staff recommendation unanimous consent.

City staff recommended that council approve the financial framework and guiding principles for developing a response to the Ottawa Hospital’s request for funding from city hall. Approval means staff can begin the process to develop a plan to cover the $150 million ask from the hospital, though final decisions on actually spending the money won’t be made until the next term of council, and the money wouldn’t actually flow until the hospital is substantially complete in 2028.

Executive chair of the “Campaign to Create Tomorrow”, the Ottawa Hospital Foundation’s $500-million fundraiser for the new hospital, told FEDCo there could be consequences if the city does not come through with the funding.

“Our situation is very simple: we either raise the local share or the province drops us down to the bottom of the list; there’s nine other hospitals that are on this list and we’ll drop down to the bottom and they’ll come back to us in 20 years from now and ask us if we’ve changed our minds,” he said.

The $2.8-billion project to build a new, state-of-the-art hospital near Dow’s Lake is covered primarily by the provincial government, but the Ottawa Hospital needs additional funding from other sources, including the aforementioned fundraiser and the $150 million from the city. The remaining $50 million is expected to be covered by hospital revenue.

Since amalgamation, the city has never contributed cash for the local share of hospital construction.