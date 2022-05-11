City council approves funding plan for new Civic Campus

The planned $2.8-billion Ottawa Hospital Civic campus is due to open in 2028. (The Ottawa Hospital) The planned $2.8-billion Ottawa Hospital Civic campus is due to open in 2028. (The Ottawa Hospital)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine cuts Russia gas at 1 hub, underlining risk to supply

Ukraine stopped the flow of Russian natural gas through one of the hubs that feed Western European homes and industry on Wednesday, while a Kremlin-installed official in a southern region seized by Russian troops said the area will ask Moscow to annex it.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina