The city is considering giving up control of the outdoor space programming at Lansdowne Park.

A city report proposes the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group take over the city-run programming at the Aberdeen Pavilion, Aberdeen Square, the Horticulture Building, the Great Lawn and other outdoor areas of Lansdowne.

Right now OSEG runs TD Place stadium and the arena as well as the Ottawa Redblacks, Ottawa 67’s and the Ottawa Fury.

The report says, "[OSEG] believes this will help enhance the Lansdowne community and visitor experience as a regional gathering place and sports and entertainment venue, and help to increase the annual attendance on the site from 4 million to approximately 5 million,"

In the past 15 months, Lansdowne hosted nearly 100 free events- the city made $425,000 by renting space for private events, the extra funds going back into the city.

The report goes in front of the finance and economic development committee on November 5th.