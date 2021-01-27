OTTAWA -- City councillors have approved several parcels of land on the outer urban edges of the city for new development as part of a future expanded urban boundary.

City Council approved a plan in May 2020 to expand the urban boundary—the area on which new developments may be built—by more than 1,200 hectares between 2021 and 2046.

Two city committees—the planning and agriculture and rural affairs committees—approved the plan after a two-day joint meeting. It would add 836 hectares of land to the urban boundary for new residential developments and 140 hectares of land for new industrial developments.

The committees also voted to add lands to the Algonquins of Ontario and Taggart Group's "Tewin" project, east of Leitrim and west of Carlsbad Springs. "Tewin" is the Algonquin word for "home".

Additionally, the committees also approved the creation of a 53,000 hectare "gold belt", similar to the greenbelt, that would surround Ottawa's suburbs and separate them from rural villages.

"Named to reflect harvest colours, the proposed Gold Belt includes agricultural resource lands, natural areas and mineral aggregate resource areas. Together, they create an additional boundary for communities like Barrhaven, Riverside South, Stittsville and Orléans," the City said in a press release.

The City said leapfrogging the gold belt would be prohibited and that the lands in between the gold belt and the greenbelt would be sufficient to meet Ottawa's immediate growth needs.

The decisions made at the joint committee meeting will be brought before full city council on Feb. 10.