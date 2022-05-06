City committee set to debate 'Lansdowne 2.0' plan
A community group is calling on the city of Ottawa to defer a decision on the $332 million “Lansdowne 2.0” plan until after this fall’s municipal election.
The finance and economic development committee will hold a special meeting today to discuss the next phase of the revitalization of Lansdowne Park, which includes a new event centre, new north-side stands for TD Place and 1,200 new residential units.
The project would be completed in three phases:
- Event Centre: To begin Nov. 2022 and completed Sept. 2024
- North stadium stands, retail podium, parking: To begin Dec. 2024 and completed May 2027
- Residential towers: To begin in 2024 and completed in 2029
According to the report for the committee meeting, 10 per cent of the proposed units in the residential towers would be affordable housing.
Staff say the plan with the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group will “make Lansdowne Park and the Lansdowne Park Partnership sustainable for the next fifty years.”
Staff say the city’s $332.6 million capital contribution for the project will be funded from the sale of air rights, debt funding and some capital budget funding for internal costs. The city would borrow $239 million for the project.
“The annual debt servicing will be funded by the property tax uplift, ticket surcharge revenue from Lansdowne Park games and events, and waterfall distributions to the City.”
However, the Federation of Citizens’ Association of Ottawa is calling on the city to hold off on any decision about Lansdowne Park until after October’s election.
"The Federation of Citizens Associations (FCA) strongly believes that there needs to be broad public consultation on this $330 million plan involving the City's 40 acre park that includes major city assets, including a stadium, arena, heritage buildings, and parkspace, as well as the commercial developments that Lansdowne 1.0 created,” said FCA president Alex Cullen.
“To this end we believe that FEDCO and Council should defer this report to the new City Council in 2023 and direct staff to develop an extensive public consultation on these proposals.”
The association says the recommendations from city staff for the project are “premature” without the opportunity for public consultations on whether it’s the right plan for Lansdowne Park.
“It is important to remember that this Council is at the end of its term, and in 2 months time will become a legal 'lame duck' Council, with limited ability to make significant financial decisions,” Cullen said.
“It would make sense, then, to take the time to engage in broad public consultation with the taxpayers of Ottawa on these proposals before decisions are made. And to let the new City Council make these decisions.”
Coun. Shawn Menard, who is seeking re-election in Capital Ward, said earlier this week that the future of Lansdowne Park should be debated during the election campaign.
“I think there are a lot of good ideas in here and a lot of questions, too,” Menard said.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City committee set to debate 'Lansdowne 2.0' plan
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 6-8
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'
In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
Experts suggest Canadians put away their bird feeders amid rise in avian flu
As more and more birds fall ill with avian flu in Canada, experts are advising Canadians to remove bird feeders to combat the spread.
Canadians' trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Canadians' movements, including trips to the liquor store and pharmacy, were closely tracked via their mobile phones without their knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report sent to a parliamentary committee shows.
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
B.C. fugitive who died in northern Ontario plane crash served in Canadian Armed Forces: Defence
The Department of National Defence says two men wanted in Thailand for the murder of a man with links to British Columbia gangs both served in the military.
Shipping delays are back as China's lockdowns ripple around the world
Global shipping was just starting to recover from the chaos of the pandemic. Now port congestion and delays are back and could be around for a while.
SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home with midnight splashdown
SpaceX brought four astronauts home with a midnight splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, capping the busiest month yet for Elon Musk's taxi service.
Statistics Canada to release April jobs report this morning
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on the job market this morning with its labour force survey for April.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
-
RCMP officers who shot at Nova Scotia firehall during mass shooting stand by actions
Two RCMP officers who mistakenly opened fire at a man outside a rural Nova Scotia firehall as they searched for a rampaging gunman said Thursday they believed they had found the shooter and defended their actions as consistent with their training.
Toronto
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Digs and promises: Here's what happened on week 1 of the campaign trail
The team at CTV News Toronto's Ballot Box broke down what happened on week one, focusing on the themes of affordability and building that were presented by each major political party and, of course, addressing the fanfare that comes with an election launch.
-
Gas prices have reached a new record across the GTA. Here is how much drivers will be paying
Gas prices have officially reached a new record high across the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Voters can expect announcements on housing, educations and climate on day three of the Ontario election campaign trail.
Montreal
-
'The most selfish thing we can do,' say Quebec experts? Push for global vaccine equity
Politicians 'need to hear [that] average Canadians are truly worried that if this inequity continues, we will be battling another horrible Sigma or some other bad variant in the coming months,' one expert said. 'We sink or swim as humankind.'
-
Montreal-area restaurant owner sentenced to 3 years in prison for domestic abuse
After inflicting a cycle of domestic abuse against his wife and three children over an eight-year period, a Montreal-area restaurant owner has been sentenced to three years in prison and is banned from communicating with his family while behind bars.
-
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing Governor General's French
"She is trying to learn French, so she is making an effort to learn the language. And I don't know what he [Legault] is doing to learn Inuktitut," said one local leader in an interview Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
In-person festivals returning to the Sault
Sault Ste. Marie's tourism department is preparing for a busy summer with a long list of events and festivals. Many are returning after two years of pandemic-related shutdowns and cancellations.
-
Sudbury school recognizes the importance of clean water
Staff and students at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School in Sudbury hosted a Water Walk on Thursday morning.
-
Salon du Livre will be first major event hosted at Sudbury's Place des Arts
For almost two decades, Salon du Livre du Grand Sudbury has put on a book fair and literary festival every two years.
London
-
Kincardine Township man sentenced to 7 years for killing driver with stolen pick-up truck
A 26-year-old Kincardine Township man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty this week to criminal negligence causing death following a fatal crash last fall.
-
Minor injuries after fire breaks out in east end London, Ont. apartment building
Only minor injuries were reported following an east end apartment fire in London Thursday.
-
Statistics Canada to release April jobs report this morning
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on the job market this morning with its labour force survey for April.
Winnipeg
-
Family, police still seeking information on Eduardo Balaquit's whereabouts after guilty verdict
The Winnipeg Police Service renewed calls for information on the whereabouts of Eduardo Balaquit in the wake of Wednesday night’s guilty verdict for a man now convicted of manslaughter in his disappearance and death.
-
Man arrested on child porn charges after home in Manitoba village searched
A 36-year-old man is facing a number of child pornography-related charges after a home in a small Manitoba village was searched.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bomber, Edmonton Elk team up to rescue dogs from flooded Peguis First Nation
A Winnipeg Blue Bomber teamed up with a player from a rival CFL team to rescue three dogs from Peguis First Nation, Man.
Kitchener
-
Guelph soccer player returns to Canada after serving in Ukrainian army
A Guelph, Ont. soccer player who made headlines in February for enlisting in the Ukrainian army is back in Canada.
-
Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener doused in red paint
In a statement to CTV News, the City of Kitchener said it would not remove the paint "for the time being."
-
Sentimental sounds: Father and daughter to share musical moment 42 years in the making
A father-daughter duo are preparing to hit the right note performing together with the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra on Friday night.
Calgary
-
Oettinger posts 29-save shutout for Stars in 2-0 win over Flames to even series
Goaltender Jake Oettinger's 29-save shutout led the Dallas Stars to a 2-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday to even their playoff series 1-1.
-
'Heartbroken and devastated': Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash identified
Several days after a woman from Canmore was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 1, RCMP say they are still seeking public information to find the driver that hit her.
-
Rollout of Alberta rebate programs a little fuzzy on details as prices remain high
Months after the province promised relief from skyrocketing utility bills, details about the two rebates remain up in the air.
Saskatoon
-
Sales ease, but low supply drives home prices to record highs in Saskatoon
Home sales in Saskatoon have slowed, but home prices continue to rise reaching record highs, according to the latest report from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
-
Sask. Conservative leadership hopeful says he was disqualified despite meeting requirements
A Saskatchewan business owner says while he met the requirements to officially join the federal Conservative leadership race, a clerical issue ended his hopes of leading the party.
-
5 things to know about the grocery store planned for Saskatoon's downtown
Here are five key details we learned this week about a new grocery store coming to Midtown Plaza.
Edmonton
-
'Of great importance': Abortion debate raging in Alberta too despite UCP refusals to engage
Advocates for and against wider access to abortion in Alberta continued to spar over the controversy Thursday despite the premier's unwillingness to have the debate.
-
$500K in drugs seized by Edmonton police at suspected warehouse grow-op
The drug and gang unit seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs, ammunition, and a firearm last month from a northwest Edmonton warehouse.
-
Brian Jean says Alberta premier is too soft on Ottawa, gets verbal slap in return
Jason Kenney's arch-foe in caucus took his fight with the Alberta premier to the floor of the legislature Thursday and received in return a backhanded verbal slap from a cabinet minister.
Vancouver
-
Template or poor data? Leaked documents raise questions about B.C. urgent care centres
B.C.'s Ministry of Health insists a leaked document purportedly containing internal health authority data on the province’s much-hyped Urgent and Primary Care Centres (UPCCs) is a "template" of how information would be presented, even though there are no notations indicating that's the case.
-
14-year-old girl hit, killed by truck in Burnaby
Police in Burnaby are investigating a collision near the city's border with New Westminster that killed a 14-year-old girl Thursday afternoon.
-
Review to probe random attacks and how to curb prolific offenders
As random attacks on strangers pile up and businesses fall prey to break-in after break-in, the province has appointed two experts to lead a review to find solutions to both issues.
Regina
-
'We are still here:' Red Dress Day aims to raise awareness for MMIWG
Several Indigenous women gathered at the legislative building Thursday morning to honour Red Dress Day, an annual event aiming to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).
-
Sask. premier to reach out to Red Earth Cree Nation chief, but won't commit to visit
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he plans on calling the chief of Red Earth Cree Nation, but would not commit to visiting the community.
-
Man wanted after allegedly visiting park in breach of prohibition order: Regina police
A man is being sought by police after allegedly breaching an order that prohibited him from visiting public parks where children under the age of 16 could be present.