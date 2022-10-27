City committee approves zoning changes for 610 apartments at LeBreton Flats
Two new high-rise towers, with nearly 250 affordable apartments, will be built near Pimisi Station.
Ottawa's Planning Committee approved Official Plan and zoning amendments for the 31 and 36 storey apartment buildings to be built in LeBreton Flats.
The towers on 665 Albert Street will include 610 apartments, 41 per cent of which would be offered at affordable rental rates, according to the city of Ottawa.
This is the first property developed under the new LeBreton Flats Master Concept Plan, which calls for development with significant affordable and accessible housing. The project will be built on the "Library Parcel' of land at LeBreton Flats.
Councillors on the Planning Committee approved zoning for 3,700 apartment units during the final meeting of the term.
Zoning amendments were approved for two 40-storey buildings with 800 apartments on Scott Street, three towers with 850 apartments on Gladstone Avenue near the future Corso Italia Station, four high-rises adjacent to the Trim LRT station with about 950 apartments, and two high-rises along St. Boulevard with 512 apartments.
Council will vote on the recommendations on Nov. 9.
