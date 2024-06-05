City closing Kanata Client Service Centre due to low demand

The Kanata Client Service Centre is closing its doors at the end of June due to low demand for services at the west end location.

The City of Ottawa says it conducted a "comprehensive review of demand for services" at the service centre on Terry Fox Drive with the lease set to expire this year.

"With residents having access to a wide range of services online at www.ottawa.ca and in-person services being readily available at the City’s six other client service centres, it was determined that the Kanata Service Centre location would be closed due to its low client demand and required renovations making this location no longer sustainable," Mishele Joanis, Director of ServiceOttawa, said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

Joanis adds all "in-person service offerings" will be available at all client service centres run by the city, including the Nepean Client Service Centre at Ben Franklin Place and the West Carleton Client Service Centre on Carp Road, which is open on Wednesday.

In a post on Facebook, Coun. Allan Hubley says the Kanata Client Service Centre has been "underused for years."

"Building permits are the most common item requested at this location, and now that building permits can be applied for online, most residents are choosing that option as opposed to physically going to the (client service centre)."

Hubley also notes the closure "due to lack of use will save tax dollars that should be repurposed into more of the services residents want."

The final day for the Kanata Client Service Centre will be Friday, June 28.