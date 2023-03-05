City cleans up after latest storm, as residential snowbanks keep getting bigger

Cleanup is underway across the city as residents deal with the aftermath of the latest winter storm to hit the capital.

With most of the main roads cleared, residents now say the mountainous piles of snow on suburban streets are causing problems.

“They're in there right now cleaning, but a lot of the side streets haven't been touched yet,” said Ottawa resident Richard Truscott on Sunday.

The 22 cm of snowfall on Saturday pushed Ottawa’s snow total over 300 centimetres so far this winter. Temporary parking bans are in place on select streets to speed up the snow removal.

If you look at residential streets, you'll find several people are running out of places to put the snow.

“These snowbanks need to go,” said Frank Oliva, who lives in the Beacon Hill-Cyrville neighbourhood.

He says the snow banks in are higher than six feet, creating hazardous conditions.

“It's crazy! It's stacked so high, it's actually kind of dangerous. We can' t see when pulling out of our driveways,” he said.

WHERE WILL ALL THE SNOW GO?

Part of the cleanup process involves removing snowbanks from the roadside and putting that snow somewhere else.

"We recognize the snow has to go somewhere," said Ottawa Coun. Tim Tierney. "When it comes to street snow and where we’re putting them in dump trucks, our snow yards are successful. We have room for them."

This year's snow clearing budget is $85 million, an increase from last year's $82 million. Tierney, who is the chair of the transportation committee, says each storm costs between one and five million dollars.

“They are out there; it is a very labour-intensive way of doing things," he said. "When you cut back banks, it requires a lot more effort and a lot more money."

In an email to CTV Ottawa, the city says crews are working on finishing the cleanup of areas such as bus stops, intersections, corners, cul-de-sacs, turning lanes and pedestrian crossings. Once cleanup is complete, work will transition towards the removal of snowbanks in urban neighbourhoods, as well as on arterial and collector roadways. Snowbank removal work will continue into next week.

OTTAWA FORECAST

The sky should clear overnight, with a low of -7 C.

Monday's forecast is sunny with a high of 4 C.

There's a good chance of flurries in the forecast for Tuesday with a high of -3 C.

Wednesday is looking cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of -1 C.