OTTAWA -- OC Transpo says debris on the LRT tracks between Tunney's Pasture and Bayview Stations is responsible for the slow service passengers experienced on the line Friday morning.

In a memo, Transportation General Manager John Manconi said the debris caused damage to four transponders that communicate the location of the train to the control centre.

"As trains pass over the transponders, the location of the trains is communicated to the control centre. When a loss of communication occurs, trains stop and must be given authorization from the control centre to proceed," Manconi said. "The safety systems functioned as designed and as trains experienced this loss of communication (train position location not communicated to the control centre), the trains came to a stop."

Exactly what was on the tracks was not immediately explained.

Manconi also said four trains which experienced the loss of communication developed flat spots on their wheels and had to be removed from service. This means there will be only 10 trains available during afternoon peak service.

Manconi said Rideau Transit Maintenance is working to repair the damaged transponders before the afternoon peak.

In the meantime, riders can expect longer wait times and an extra train transfer between Lyon and Tunney's Pasture Stations.