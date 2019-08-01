

The City of Ottawa is asking a court to shut down a south-end motel it says is a “haven” for criminal activity.

The city has requested an order under the Ontario Municipal Act to close the New Highway Inn Motel on Prince of Wales Drive on the basis of nuisance for up to two years.

In the 14-page document filed on July 18, the city says the motel serves as “a haven for heavy drug use, prostitution and other illicit activities” and that “the owner has demonstrated it is incapable of, or unwilling to, address the nuisances generated by the motel.”

CTV News spoke with the owner of the motel Thursday afternoon. He said he didn’t know what went on at the hotel because he never stayed there at night and didn’t want to discuss the filing further.

“I believe paramedics have been out there more than 60 times and police have 300-something reports related to the location,” said area councillor Keith Egli.

The latest incident happened late Wednesday night when a man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing.

Residents in the area say they’re happy something is being done.

“I hope they’re successful. I hope it’ll be a long-run solution as well,” says James Lowe.

A court date has not yet been set.