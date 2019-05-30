The City of Ottawa is asking for volunteers to help clean-up the flood zones.

Beginning Saturday, volunteers are needed to help pick-up sandbags and debris at flood affected properties in West Carleton, Bay and Cumberland.

The city says volunteers will be supplied with gloves and may be required to lift up to 20 kg. Weather-appropriate clothing with long sleeves, pants and boots is recommended. Water and snacks will be provided to volunteers.

Work will take place between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday June 2.

Volunteers are asked to report to Volunteer Registration Centres at:

  • Fitzroy Harbour Community Centre
    100 Clifford Campbell Street
    Registration from 9 am to 4:30 pm
     
  • Constance and Buckham’s Bay Community Centre
    262 Len Purcell Lane
    Registration from 9 am to 4:30 pm
     
  • Innovation Park and Ride 
    Shuttles travel regularly between Constance Bay and the Park and Ride
    (No registration at this location)
     
  • Ron Kolbus Centre
    102 Greenview Avenue
    Registration from 9 am to 4:30 pm
     
  • Trim Road Park and Ride
    Shuttles travel regularly between Cumberland and the Park and Ride
    Registration from 9 am to 4:30 pm
     

You can print and complete your volunteer waiver form in advance and bring it to the Volunteer Registration Centre.