

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The City of Ottawa is asking for volunteers to help clean-up the flood zones.

Beginning Saturday, volunteers are needed to help pick-up sandbags and debris at flood affected properties in West Carleton, Bay and Cumberland.

The city says volunteers will be supplied with gloves and may be required to lift up to 20 kg. Weather-appropriate clothing with long sleeves, pants and boots is recommended. Water and snacks will be provided to volunteers.

Work will take place between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday June 2.

Volunteers are asked to report to Volunteer Registration Centres at:

Fitzroy Harbour Community Centre 100 Clifford Campbell Street Registration from 9 am to 4:30 pm

Constance and Buckham’s Bay Community Centre 262 Len Purcell Lane Registration from 9 am to 4:30 pm

Innovation Park and Ride Shuttles travel regularly between Constance Bay and the Park and Ride (No registration at this location)

Ron Kolbus Centre 102 Greenview Avenue Registration from 9 am to 4:30 pm

Trim Road Park and Ride Shuttles travel regularly between Cumberland and the Park and Ride Registration from 9 am to 4:30 pm

You can print and complete your volunteer waiver form in advance and bring it to the Volunteer Registration Centre.