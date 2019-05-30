City appeals for volunteers to clean-up flood zones
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 3:42AM EDT
The City of Ottawa is asking for volunteers to help clean-up the flood zones.
Beginning Saturday, volunteers are needed to help pick-up sandbags and debris at flood affected properties in West Carleton, Bay and Cumberland.
The city says volunteers will be supplied with gloves and may be required to lift up to 20 kg. Weather-appropriate clothing with long sleeves, pants and boots is recommended. Water and snacks will be provided to volunteers.
Work will take place between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday June 2.
Volunteers are asked to report to Volunteer Registration Centres at:
Fitzroy Harbour Community Centre100 Clifford Campbell StreetRegistration from 9 am to 4:30 pm
Constance and Buckham’s Bay Community Centre262 Len Purcell LaneRegistration from 9 am to 4:30 pm
Innovation Park and RideShuttles travel regularly between Constance Bay and the Park and Ride(No registration at this location)
Ron Kolbus Centre102 Greenview AvenueRegistration from 9 am to 4:30 pm
Trim Road Park and RideShuttles travel regularly between Cumberland and the Park and RideRegistration from 9 am to 4:30 pm
You can print and complete your volunteer waiver form in advance and bring it to the Volunteer Registration Centre.