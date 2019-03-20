

Montreal Road in Vanier will soon be getting a $50-million makeover along with what the city hopes is major investment.

Nathalie Carrier grew up in Vanier; a neighbourhood not without its challenges. Carrier said it remains a beautiful place to live.

“It’s certainly a great, affordable place.” said Carrier, Executive director of Vanier’s BIA.

“It's filled with Francophones and Anglophones, and the highest indigenous population in all of Ottawa; the highest rates of income and the lowest rates of income. What we want to do is make it safer and cleaner and better for everybody to enjoy and for the rest of the city to discover how great we are.”

Wednesday afternoon, the city announced the launch of the Community Improvement Plan (CIP) to entice business opportunities and re-development along Montreal Road through the offering of grants and a municipal tax freeze.

“I think there's a lot of myths about Vanier to be honest.” said Maher Arar; who owns an office building on Montreal Rd. Arar is a member of the Vanier BIA is committed to the city’s $50 million makeover .

“I think the city's project is in the right direction.” said Arar “But I do hope this is just the beginning.”

The announcement of the CIP coincides with the start of construction this summer; expected to last at least 3 years.

“There’s outdated infrastructure.” said councilor Mathieu Fleury. “The underground pipes, sewer, water, re-doing the sidewalks, lighting, creating a new environment at the street level, while at the same time incentivizing the renewal of the buildings.”

The plan is highlighted by the freezing of municipal property taxes for up to 10 years; for eligible investors.

“And as a result, the property taxes go up they get a rebate in essence of 75% of the uplift.” said Mayor Jim Watson. “So it's a good deal for property owners and it gives them a good incentive not to leave their building in disrepair for a long time.”

Residents and business owners are pleased change is coming to the area to give the local economy a boost.

“There isn’t a range of options here. There could be, there's enough space. There's enough potential, very good potential because we're close to downtown.” said Jane Scharf.