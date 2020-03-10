OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa will issue a formal notice of default to Rideau Transit Group today over the ongoing problems with the six-month-old Confederation Line.

But a Citizen Transit Commission says the notice of default doesn’t go far enough, and the city needs to demand concrete dates for the problems to be fixed.

Council voted 19-0 to issue the notice, giving Rideau Transit Group and Rideau Transit Maintenance until March 31 to come up with a plan to address the long-list of problems plaguing the $2 billion system.

“It’s a very serious step within the contract agreement,” said Steve Kanellakos, Ottawa’s City Manager.

“It basically is putting them on notice that we’ve taken the first step to terminate the contract should they not rectify the issues they have not been able to meet.”

But Sarah Wright-Gilbert told CFRA’s Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron that the city needs to demand more immediately.

“Putting RTM on notice really means we’re giving them until March 31 to come up with a plan. A plan to fix things, not to fix things,” said Wright-Gilbert.

“So we’re not giving them until March 31 to fix all the problems. We’re giving them until March 31 to come up with a plan to fix the problems.”

Rideau Transit Group told the Transit Commission on Feb. 19 that long-term fixes for the power/arcing issues with the trains was a year away.

RTG CEO Peter Lauch told commissioners that replacing all the inductors on the trains would take “12 months to start swapping out.”

Lauch said a software upgrade to be implemented in mid-April may be the key to resolving the issues. An independent engineer must approve the software before it’s implemented.

Wright-Gilbert told News Talk 580 CFRA the city needs to start dictating timelines for fixing the issues.

“Not only does RTM have several weeks to come up with a plan to fix all these issues. Which let’s be honest we’ve been having these issues for five months, if they don’t have a plan by now I’ve got some serious questions for them,” said Wright-Gilbert.

“The city is not going to dictate the timelines. Well I think the city needs to dictate timelines because customers are fed up. So I think it’s really important that the public understand the March 31 timeline is just for a plan, it’s not for any fixes whatsoever. Those timelines will be dictated by RTM.”