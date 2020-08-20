OTTAWA -- The show will go on at all Cineplex theatres in Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario starting Friday.

Cineplex has announced all 164 Cineplex theatres and 1,687 screens across Canada will open as of Friday, Aug. 21, including the 22 VIP Cinema locations.

On July 31, Cineplex opened 25 movies theatres across Ontario, including the Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa in Gloucester and Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa on Carling Avenue.

The Cinema Starcite in Gatineau has also been open since July 3.

Cineplex says starting Friday, the follow locations in Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario will open.

Cineplex Cinemas Lansdowne and VIP

Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Barrhaven Cinemas

Galaxy Cinemas Cornwall

Galaxy Cinemas Brockville

Cineplex says it has implemented best practices to maximize safety precautions for all team members and guests, including:

Offering reserved seating in all auditoriums

Reducing capacity in all auditoriums to allow for physical distancing

Enhancing cleaning practices throughout its facilities

Encouraging debit and credit payments

Making hand sanitizer readily available for guests and employees throughout its buildings

In Ottawa, moviegoers will be required to wear masks inside the theatre under Ottawa's temporary face mask bylaw.