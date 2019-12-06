OTTAWA -- The Christmas Cheer breakfast raised more than $106,000 Friday morning at the Shaw Centre.

The sold-out event was saved in October with the help of Nepean MPP Lisa Macleod after it was abruptly cancelled for the first time in 68 years.

MPP ⁦@MacLeodLisa⁩ speaks at the Christmas Cheer Breakfast. macLeod stepped up after the event was cancelled ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/Cq12MD29qd — LeahLarocque (@LeahCTV) December 6, 2019

More than 750 guests were in attendance, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Jim Watson.

Premier Doug Ford arrives in Ottawa to speak to ⁦@billcarrolltalk⁩ on ⁦@CFRAOttawa⁩. All part of the Christmas Cheer Breakfast ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/gaJas6nEkC — LeahLarocque (@LeahCTV) December 6, 2019

Christmas Cheer has been running in the city in various forms since 1951. For several decades, it has also run in conjunction with a live funraising brodcast on Newstalk 580 CFRA.

The annual event benefits various local charities every year.

On Friday morning, organizers announced Christmas Cheer will happen again next year on Dec. 4 at the Shaw Centre.