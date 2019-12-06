Christmas Cheer raises more than $106,000
About 750 people are expected to attend the sold-out Christmas Cheer breakfast on Friday.
OTTAWA -- The Christmas Cheer breakfast raised more than $106,000 Friday morning at the Shaw Centre.
The sold-out event was saved in October with the help of Nepean MPP Lisa Macleod after it was abruptly cancelled for the first time in 68 years.
More than 750 guests were in attendance, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Jim Watson.
Christmas Cheer has been running in the city in various forms since 1951. For several decades, it has also run in conjunction with a live funraising brodcast on Newstalk 580 CFRA.
The annual event benefits various local charities every year.
On Friday morning, organizers announced Christmas Cheer will happen again next year on Dec. 4 at the Shaw Centre.