Christmas Cheer breakfast is officially sold-out!
Christmas Cheer breakfast will take place at the Shaw Convention Centre on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 12:30PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 14, 2019 12:35PM EST
Christmas Cheer breakfast is officially sold-out!
The long-time popular breakfast that was saved last month will host more than 700 confirmed guests.
Christmas Cheer was abruptly cancelled in October after organizers announced they could not secure a venue.
When Nepean MPP and Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod heard the news – she stepped up to help secure the provincially owned Shaw Centre last month. Lockheed Martin Canada contributed the remaining $20,000 to make sure the breakfast could move forward.
Now all of the money raised at the breakfast will go back into the community. The breakfast is expected to raise $100,000 that will be donated to local charities.
Organizers with the event say corporate tables are sold out. There are a few remaining single tickets for a handful of guests.
Those who are not able to attend can still donate online.
Guess what??? Christmas Cheer is sold out. Thank you Ottawa! We are a blessed City that steps up every single time! I am grateful to all of you who made this happen. ❤️— Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) November 14, 2019