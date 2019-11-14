Christmas Cheer breakfast is officially sold-out!

The long-time popular breakfast that was saved last month will host more than 700 confirmed guests.

Christmas Cheer was abruptly cancelled in October after organizers announced they could not secure a venue.

When Nepean MPP and Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod heard the news – she stepped up to help secure the provincially owned Shaw Centre last month. Lockheed Martin Canada contributed the remaining $20,000 to make sure the breakfast could move forward.

Now all of the money raised at the breakfast will go back into the community. The breakfast is expected to raise $100,000 that will be donated to local charities.

Organizers with the event say corporate tables are sold out. There are a few remaining single tickets for a handful of guests.

Those who are not able to attend can still donate online.