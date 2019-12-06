OTTAWA -- The sold-out Christmas Cheer breakfast is taking place Friday morning, after it briefly appeared as though it would be cancelled this year.

More than 750 guests, including many Bell Media personalities will attend the fundraiser at the Shaw Centre, which benefits various local charities.

The popular breakfast was abruptly cancelled late last week for the first time in 68 years, after organizers announced they could not secure a venue.

But with the help of MPP Lisa MacLeod, the Shaw Centre and various sponsors, the event was quickly back on.

The Christmas Cheer breakfast has been running in the city in various forms since 1951.

Over nearly 70 years the breakfast has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for various local charities like the Ottawa Food Bank and Youth Services Bureau.

For years it was held at the Westin before switching to Lansdowne Park in 2018.