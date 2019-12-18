OTTAWA -- Ottawa hospitals will share over $14 million in funding for repairs, upgrades and maintenance.

The Ford government says the money will flow from the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund.

Province wide, $175 million will be allocated to 131 hospitals.

In Ottawa, a big chunk of the funding will go to the Ottawa Hospital with an allocation of more than $ 7.3 million.

Here is the breakdown in funding for each Ottawa hospital as stated in a government news release:

· Bruyère Continuing Care - $1,999,210

· University of Ottawa Heart Institute - $298,494

· Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario - $1,664,622

· Queensway-Carleton Hospital - $1,372,230

· Almonte General Hospital - $790,147

· Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital - $348,960

· Hôpital Montfort - $639,177

· The Ottawa Hospital (includes: Civic, General and Riverside Campuses) - $7,388,663