Chores dispute with mom lands Brockville, Ont. man in hot water

A mother-son dispute over household duties has led to a Brockville, Ont. man being arrested on charges of assault on Thursday evening.

The Brockville Police Service said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a physical altercation at a residence in the area of Cambridge Crescent in the north-end of the city at around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.

An investigation revealed that the 35-year-old man allegedly became upset at his mother for questioning him about his household duties and his substance abuse.

Police say the man became agitated, rushed at his mother and forced her out of his room using a 'football-style' push.

The woman fell and sustained injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

The man was arrested and charged with assault. He was later released on conditions with a future court date.