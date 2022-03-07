Chopper rescues boaters stranded in Lake Ontario ice
Emergency officials had to use a helicopter to rescue two boaters who became stranded in the Lake Ontario ice in Prince Edward County over the weekend.
The boaters were stranded about one kilometre off Wellington Beach on Sunday. They left the shoreline in open water, police said, but became stranded by the moving ice and high winds.
The fire department’s rescue boat couldn’t reach them because of the wind, so a crew from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre based in Trenton, Ont. Hoisted the boaters to safety.
No one was injured.
Police are reminding people that ice is constantly changing because of the weather and water conditions.
“While the water may look tempting for fishing or other activities, PLEASE make the safe decision to STAY AWAY,” police said in a news release. “The recent temperatures have been erratic. Don't put your own life, and the lives of first responders at risk.”
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada takes direction from Putin rival to sanction 10 more Russians over Ukraine
Canada poked Russia in the eye Monday by sanctioning 10 people on the wish list of Vladimir Putin's top domestic opponent as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent his first day of a four-country European tour in London.
Live updates: Ukraine, Russia report progress in talks
Both Russia and Ukraine say they've made a little progress during a third round of talks and Russia's top negotiator says the corridors are expected to start functioning Tuesday.
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of 'medieval' tactics
The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened Monday as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.
Russian tanks emblazoned with 'Z' were first spotted on Ukraine's border. Here's how the letter became a pro-war symbol
In late February, days before Russian forces launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, videos and photos began circulating on social media showing tanks, communications trucks and rocket launchers emblazoned with the letter 'Z' rolling toward the border. Military experts are debating what it means.
Russia says deals with 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada, will require approval
Russia said on Monday that all corporate deals with companies and individuals from so-called 'unfriendly countries' would now have to be approved by a government commission, according to a government resolution.
How Canadians can effectively help Ukrainians
As Russia continues its military assault on Ukraine, several aid organizations have mobilized and solicited donations to support Ukrainians. Here are some organizations that Canadians can donate to.
LIVE NOW | Alberta to stop collecting provincial gas tax, offer electricity rebate to offset high energy prices
The Alberta government will stop collecting its fuel tax and plans to offer an electricity rebate as a way to help Albertans facing rapidly rising fuel and energy costs.
Bail review decision expected for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich
A judge is expected to deliver a decision on a bail review for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich today.
Queen meets Trudeau in first in-person meeting since catching COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, in her first official in-person meeting after she tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
Atlantic
-
Victims' families press for RCMP officers to testify at N.S. mass shooting inquiry
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting is hearing from lawyers for victims' families today on why they want to call RCMP officers and a key 911 operator to the stand.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Dartmouth, N.S., last week.
-
Ottawa announces COVID-19 rules for return of cruise ships to Canadian ports
The federal government is announcing strict COVID-19 rules for the return of cruise ships to Canadian ports next month for the 2022 season.
Toronto
-
Ontario nurses getting up to $5,000 incentive pay to stay on the job
The Ontario government is giving eligible nurses a $5,000 payment to help incentivize them to stay on the job.
-
This is how much gas costs right now in different parts of Ontario
Following days of record-breaking gas prices across Ontario, one energy expert says that drivers should buckle up as the cost to fill up the tank could climb even higher in the coming weeks.
-
The worst city in Canada for bed bugs has just been revealed
For the second year in a row, the same city has ranked as the worst for bed bugs in Canada.
Montreal
-
Canadian minister wants to prevent collusion as Montreal fuel prices soar
The federal government has asked the Competition Bureau to monitor the fuel market to ensure there is no collusion in setting gasoline prices as the war in Ukraine sends oil prices soaring.
-
Quebec elementary, high school students no longer need to wear masks in class
Quebec is taking the first step toward ending its mandatory mask mandate Monday, starting with elementary and high school students. They will no longer be required to wear masks or face coverings while sitting in class, as many return to school after spring break.
-
'Discomfort' after Quebec anti-racism minister mistakenly reports Black artist's death in gala speech
Quebec's Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism is apologizing after mistakenly including a renowned Black artist among the names of those who have died in the Dynastie Gala on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man tased after pulling weapons on police during arrest
There were some tense moments in Sudbury's Minnow Lake area Friday when a man pulled several different weapons on police during an arrest.
-
Sudbury’s Kivi Park to get solar power lighting
Solar lighting at Kivi Park will improve access allowing people more time to exercise and connect with nature. ( Alana Everson CTV Northern Ontario )
-
'Armed and dangerous' double shooting suspect's photo released by Barrie police
Police released an image of an 18-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a double shooting on Bayfield Street in Barrie last month.
London
-
Dr. Chris Mackie officially resigns from Middlesex-London Health Unit
According to a brief news release from the Middlesex London Health Unit Monday, Dr. Chris Mackie has resigned as medical officer of health.
-
COVID ICU admissions declining in Middlesex-London
London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 46 inpatients with COVID-19.
-
'My family is living in a bomb shelter': London Ukrainian students living with war anxiety
Every alert on their phone is a moment of anxiety for three Ukrainian international students in London.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba hits 1,700 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic; 10 new deaths reported since Friday
Manitoba has hit another grim milestone in the pandemic.
-
Will Manitoba schools still require masks once the mandate is lifted?
The mask mandate in Manitoba is coming to an end on March 15, and this includes schools and child-care facilities.
-
How Canadians can effectively help Ukrainians
As Russia continues its military assault on Ukraine, several aid organizations have mobilized and solicited donations to support Ukrainians. Here are some organizations that Canadians can donate to.
Kitchener
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region over weekend; 22 in hospital
There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region over the weekend, the latest dashboard update shows.
-
Pair from Waterloo Region takes home $1M lotto win
A pair of coworkers in Waterloo Region is taking home a $1 million lottery prize.
-
WCDSB director of education 'deeply sorry' for statement made about anti-Black racism in school board
The director of education at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board has issued an apology following a statement she made about anti-Black racism in the school board last week.
Calgary
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta to stop collecting provincial gas tax, offer electricity rebate to offset high energy prices
The Alberta government will stop collecting its fuel tax and plans to offer an electricity rebate as a way to help Albertans facing rapidly rising fuel and energy costs.
-
Rachel Notley tests positive for COVID-19
Notley said on Monday she tested positive for the coronavirus after she took a rapid test on Sunday.
-
Playing lights-out, Flames prepare for up-and-down Oilers
Playing like a team that could run away with the Pacific Division, the Calgary Flames can take yet another step in that direction when they play host to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
'There were a lot of tears': Sask. woman's posthumous gift lifts TeleMiracle total to new heights
A Saskatchewan farmer’s legacy lives on through her donation to TeleMiracle.
-
Police investigating after 2-year-old girl found dead in Prince Albert
Prince Albert police are investigating after a toddler was found dead.
-
How a can of body spray helped 3 cousins survive after they became stranded on a northern Sask. lake
Thomas Barnett looked to the dark sky and prayed. He prayed for wood and to stay awake despite signs of hypothermia creeping through his body.
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta to stop collecting provincial gas tax, offer electricity rebate to offset high energy prices
The Alberta government will stop collecting its fuel tax and plans to offer an electricity rebate as a way to help Albertans facing rapidly rising fuel and energy costs.
-
Rachel Notley tests positive for COVID-19
Notley said on Monday she tested positive for the coronavirus after she took a rapid test on Sunday.
-
Worker falls 20-25 feet in central Edmonton construction site: officials
A construction worker is in serious condition after he fell 20 to 25 feet down a pile hole on Monday morning, officials told CTV News Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
British Columbians 60 or older now eligible for free rapid test kits
British Columbians aged 60 and older can now get free COVID-19 rapid tests from participating pharmacies.
-
B.C. driver tries to sue companies over 'inordinately high' gas prices
A driver who'd had enough of British Columbia's rising gas prices attempted to sue the companies he felt were behind the costs.
-
Sexual enhancement products sold in B.C. under names such as 'Reserection!' may pose serious health risks
Health Canada is advising the public of several unauthorized "sexual enhancement" products that were being sold in shops in British Columbia.
Regina
-
Man killed, 3 youths injured in collision with train near Melville: RCMP
A man was killed and three youths were injured in a collision between a vehicle and train near Melville, Sask., according to RCMP.
-
COVID-19 viral levels rising in Regina's wastewater: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels are on the rise again in Regina’s wastewater, according to the latest data from the University of Regina.
-
Canada takes direction from Putin rival to sanction 10 more Russians over Ukraine
Canada poked Russia in the eye Monday by sanctioning 10 people on the wish list of Vladimir Putin's top domestic opponent as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent his first day of a four-country European tour in London.