Chopper rescues boaters stranded in Lake Ontario ice

Emergency officials had to use a helicopter to rescue two boaters who became stranded in the Lake Ontario ice in Prince Edward County over the weekend.

The boaters were stranded about one kilometre off Wellington Beach on Sunday. They left the shoreline in open water, police said, but became stranded by the moving ice and high winds.

The fire department’s rescue boat couldn’t reach them because of the wind, so a crew from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre based in Trenton, Ont. Hoisted the boaters to safety.

No one was injured.

Police are reminding people that ice is constantly changing because of the weather and water conditions.

“While the water may look tempting for fishing or other activities, PLEASE make the safe decision to STAY AWAY,” police said in a news release. “The recent temperatures have been erratic. Don't put your own life, and the lives of first responders at risk.”