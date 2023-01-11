Chilly Wednesday ahead, before mild snowy temperatures move in

A chilly start to the day on Wednesday for the capital.

The temperature sitting at – 15 C this morning. According to Environment Canada, it will be sunny, then clouds will move in in the afternoon. The high will be – 7 C but with the wind chill it will feel like – 12.

Overnight it is expected to be cloudy with some snow. The low will be – 7, but wind chill near minus 13.

Thursday will be much warming, but because of a low pressure system, snow is expected to fall, we could see 2 to 4 mm. The high will be zero.

Friday is forecasted to be mild, a high of zero and periods of snow.