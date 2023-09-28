Ottawa

Chilly morning but sunny afternoon- beautiful end to September

Sunny September in Ottawa
OTTAWA -

There is nothing but sunshine and warm temperatures ahead on the final week of September.

Grab your jacket on the way out Thursday, but you won’t need it for long. According to Environment Canada, Thursday will have a chilly start with single digit temperatures, but a big warm up swing will see a sunny afternoon and a high of 22 C.

Overnight it will cloudy some fog patches developing after midnight and a low of 7 C.

Friday will be sunny, and a few clouds, fog patches dissipating in the morning. The high is expected to be 22 C.

The weekend forecast calls for sun on both Saturday and Sunday and highs of 24 C and 25 C.

