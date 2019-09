Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say no one was hurt after what they’re describing as a “minor” collision on the 417 involving a school bus.

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Monday on the 417 eastbound near Moodie.

Paramedics say there were children on the bus but they were unhurt and boarded another bus and continued on to school.