Children eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and reduced O-Train service: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week

Events in Ottawa to mark the Pope's visit to Canada, reduced service on the O-Train following a failure in one vehicle and children in Ottawa and Gatineau eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

POPE'S VISIT TO CANADA

Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to begin what he describes as a "penitential trip" aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential schools.

The pontiff is scheduled to visit Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit during his six-day visit.

In Alberta, the Pope is scheduled to visit the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School in the community of Maskwacis, which he is expected to issue an apology.

The Pope will not visit Ottawa during his trip, but there are several events scheduled to commemorate the trip to Canada.

On Tuesday, Holy Redeemer Parish in Kanata will livestream the Mass from Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, starting at 2 p.m. A noon mass will be held at St. Joe's Parish on Laurier Avenue on Thursday.

YOUNG CHILDREN ELIGIBLE FOR COVID-19 VACCINE

Children will be eligible to roll up their sleeve and receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario and Quebec this week.

Health Canada approved Moderna's Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 for children aged six months to four years old.

In Quebec, children will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting on Monday. There are 70,000 doses available for Quebec's youngest residents, the provincial government said.

In Ottawa and across Ontario, parents and caregivers of children aged six months to under five will be able to book appointments for the paediatric COVID-19 vaccine as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

Appointments will be available through the COVID-19 vaccination portal and the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, participating primary care providers and paediatricians, as well as at participating pharmacies and Indigenous-led vaccination clinics.

SEVERAL O-TRAIN TAKEN OFF THE TRACKS

OC Transpo is expected to provide an update on the O-Train on Tuesday, after all LRT vehicles that have travelled more than 175,000 km were removed from service after a failure in one vehicle's wheel hub assembly.

OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar told council Saturday evening that one LRT vehicle was removed from service for further inspection after an operator reported vibrations.

"The inspection found a failure in one of the wheel hub assemblies," Amilcar said.

"Alstom has indicated that, while this also affects the bearing and axle, it appears to have occurred in a different manner than the previous axle-bearing issue which resulted in the derailment in August 2021."

Amilcar says based on the inspection and as a precaution, all trains with more than 175,000 km have been removed from service to undergo additional inspections, "out of an abundance of caution."

As of Saturday evening, 10 trains were available for service, operating at stops every five to six minutes.

The incident has been reported to the Transportation Safety Board.

An east-bound OTrain pulls in to Rideau Station on the Confederation Line of the Light Rail Transit system in Ottawa, ON. (Brenda Woods/CTV Ottawa)

SEARCH FOR THE NEW POLICE CHIEF

The Ottawa Police Service's Board will receive an update on the community engagement in the search for a new police chief on Monday.

The board hired Hefid Solutions to conduct public consultations following the resignation of Chief Peter Sloly during the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in February.

A report for the Ottawa Police Service's Board says 1,451 people participated in an online survey, 215 people participated in targeted engagements and 23 people took part in an open public forum.

"The people of Ottawa want the Ottawa Police Service to be tough on crime and stem the senseless gun violence plaguing the City. They also wish to be accountable in the service. They want a solid but firm and fair chief in their approach to weed out 'bad apples' from the service," says the report from Hefid Solutions.

"They also want more police officers, not less Police, to reflect a growing city. This is seen in the number of respondents who rated increased OPS staff and neighbourhood policing as priorities for the next Police Chief. However, participants in the interviews and focus groups wanted to see more efficiency around resource deployment. People want to see officers walking in the neighbourhoods rather than on construction sites."

The board will also receive an update from interim chief Steve Bell, who will likely comment on the recent violent crimes in the city. Two people were killed in shootings, while a bystander was stabbed while intervening in a dispute on Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa.

Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

COLONEL BY DAY

The second long weekend of summer is fast approaching.

The Colonel By Day long weekend is in Ottawa next weekend.

Events include Ottawa Chamberfest, the Ottawa International Buskerfest and Atletico Ottawa hosting Forge FC at TD Place.