    Child, three others seriously injured following single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Hawkesbury, Ont.

    OPP cruiser in this file image.
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a three-year-old child, a driver and two other passengers were seriously injured following a collision on Highway 417 in Hawkesbury, Ont. Saturday afternoon.

    Police say they received a call around 3:15 p.m. reporting a single-vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of the highway, just west of County Road 14.

    While the three-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, the driver and two passengers were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

    The highway has since re-opened.

