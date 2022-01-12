Ottawa paramedics say there were minor injuries to a child and an adult in a three-car crash on Highway 417 Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 12:15 p.m. and some lanes of the highway were closed.

Paramedics say the child suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital in stable condition. A man in his 30s was also taken to hospital complaining of neck pain.

Lanes reopened at around 1:40 p.m.