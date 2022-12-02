Child struck by vehicle in Hintonburg

Ottawa police continue to investigate after the driver of a vehicle struck a young child in Hintonburg.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a child hit by a vehicle near Holland avenue and Spencer Street at approximately 8 a.m. Friday.

Police say the child was transported to the hospital.

"Another reminder to watch out for one another no matter how you travel," police said on Twitter. "Be safe."

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a child approximately 6 years old was transported to hospital in stable condition.