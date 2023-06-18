Child rescued from water at Mooney's Bay beach

A three-year-old child is in critical condition in hospital after a bystander and lifeguard rescued them from the Rideau River at Mooney's Bay.

Emergency crews responded to a call at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday after a bystander found the unconscious child in the water at the beach off Riverside Drive.

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a lifeguard helped pull the child out of the water, and started CPR before paramedics arrived on the scene.

Paramedics transported the child to the hospital in life-threatening condition. Police said at 4:30 p.m. the child remained in critical condition.

Ottawa police say an investigation is underway.

This is the first weekend for lifeguards on duty at Mooney's Bay and other beaches across the city.

Ottawa paramedic spokesperson Marc Antoine Deschamps credited the lifeguard for their efforts to rescue the child.