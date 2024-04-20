OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Child not secured, mother holding baby on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario, driver facing charges

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a car that was initially stopped for stunt driving on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario had a child and a baby not safely seated Friday evening.

    Police say when the car was stopped at 10:30 p.m., officers found a mother holding a six-month-old baby in the back, while a six-year-old child was using the booster seat as an arm rest.

    The driver did not have an insurance card, police note.

    As a result, the driver’s licence was seized and the car was impounded.

    In addition, the driver was charged with fail to signal lane change.

    Children aged eight or younger must be securely fastened into an appropriate car seat or booster chair in Ontario.

