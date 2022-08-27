Child in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Nepean

A young child was taken to CHEO after being struck by a vehicle in Nepean Saturday afternoon.

Ottawa police and paramedics were called to Baseline Road near Navaho Drive at around 3 p.m. for the crash.

Paramedics said the child was transported in serious condition, but did not have any other immediate details. The age and gender of the child is unknown.

Police have closed the eastbound lanes of Baseline Road between Navaho Drive and Cordova Street for the investigation. No other details about the investigation have been released.

More details to come…