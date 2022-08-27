Child in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Nepean

Ottawa Paramedic, Ambulance

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tipping etiquette: When and how much it's appropriate to tip

With restaurants across the country open for in-person dining again, some Canadians might wonder if the societal rules for tipping have changed in the last two-to-three years. To help clarify the rules of engagement, CTVNews.ca spoke with an etiquette expert who offered some tipping advice.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina