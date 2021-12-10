A former mayor is set to run for Mayor of Ottawa in the next election, while a prominent former federal politician says she will not run to lead the city of Ottawa.

Within hours of Mayor Jim Watson announcing he will not seek a fourth term as mayor of Ottawa, all eyes turned to who will put their name on the ballot for the next election.

Nominations open on May 2, 2022 for the 2022 City of Ottawa municipal election, with the final day to file nomination papers

Election Day is Monday, Oct. 24.

With 318 days left until the election, CTV News Ottawa looks at possible candidates for Mayor.

BOB CHIARELLI

Former Ottawa mayor and Ottawa West-Nepean MPP Bob Chiarelli says he will run for mayor in the election.

Chiarelli tells CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson he has a team in place to run for mayor.

Chiarelli says the main issues will be Light Rail Transit, roads and housing.

Chiarelli served as mayor of the amalgamated city of Ottawa from 2000 to 2006, before losing to Larry O'Brien in the election campaign. Chiarelli served as MPP for Ottawa West-Nepean from 2010 to 2018.

DIANE DEANS

Long-time Coun. Diane Deans has said she is considering running for Mayor of Ottawa in 2022.

"This is October and there is no mayoralty race until a year from now, so I'll think about it in the weeks and months to come," said Deans during an interview with Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts in October.

"I do have to tell you I've received a lot of messages from this community asking me to do that. So it is something I will think about."

Deans was first elected in 1994, and has served eight terms.

MATHIEU FLEURY

Ottawa Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury says he is "considering" running for mayor of Ottawa, but it's too early to announce.

Fleury was first elected in 2010.

CATHERINE MCKENNEY

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney has said they are considering running for mayor of Ottawa.

McKenney was first elected councillor in 2014.

CATHERINE MCKENNA

Former Ottawa Centre MP and cabinet minister Catherine McKenna quickly cut off any talk of running for mayor.

"Because people are asking: Thank you but I don't intend to run for Mayor of Ottawa. My focus remains on tackling climate change," said McKenna, who did not seek re-election in September's federal election.

"But Ottawa deserves a great mayor. So I hope good people step up and run including strong women. Politics matter."

LISA MACLEOD

Ontario cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod will not run for Mayor.

CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson reported that MacLeod will stay in provincial cabinet and will not run for mayor.

MacLeod was first elected in 2006 in the riding of Nepean-Carleton. MacLeod is currently the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.