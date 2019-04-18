Chewy Milk Chocolate Brownie Cookies Recipe
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 3:03PM EDT
Yield approx. 24 sandwiched cookies
- 400g melted milk chocolate
- 12g butter
- 3 whole eggs
- 150g sugar
- 62g all purpose flour
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp salt.
Method:
- Melt Chocolate and butter and keep warm.
- Whip the eggs and sugar until pale and thick.
- Add the melted chocolate and butter and mix well.
- Sieve together the flour, baking powder and salt and fold into above.
- Bake at 350F for approximately 5- 10 minutes.
Ganache:
- 170g 35% cream
- 350g milk chocolate-melted.
Method:
- Boil cream , pour over chocolate and mix well.
- Allow to set at room temperature.
- Pipe onto one half of the cookie and sandwich.