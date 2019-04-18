Yield approx. 24 sandwiched cookies

  • 400g melted milk chocolate
  • 12g butter
  • 3 whole eggs
  • 150g sugar
  • 62g all purpose flour
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp salt.

Method:

  1. Melt Chocolate and butter and keep warm.
  2. Whip the eggs and sugar until pale and thick.
  3. Add the melted chocolate and butter and mix well.
  4. Sieve together the flour, baking powder and salt and fold into above.
  5. Bake at 350F for approximately 5- 10 minutes.

Ganache:

  • 170g 35% cream
  • 350g milk chocolate-melted.

Method:

  1. Boil cream , pour over chocolate and mix well.
  2. Allow to set at room temperature.
  3. Pipe onto one half of the cookie and sandwich.  