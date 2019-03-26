

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The first woman to serve as President of Algonquin College is retiring.

The College’s Board of Directors announced Tuesday Cheryl Jensen will retire after five years at the helm of the eastern Ontario institution.

“We are truly indebted to Cheryl for her years of service to Algonquin,” Board chair Peter Nadeau said in a statement. “Under her leadership we have broken enrolment records, opened the cutting-edge DARE District, and been named one of the region’s Top 25 Employers each year that she has been with us.”

Jensen was appointed in 2014, after a three-decade career at Hamilton’s Mohawk College, where she was a professor, dean, and vice-president.

The College says Jensen helped advance Truth, Reconciliation, and Indigenization efforts, expanded the school’s academic offerings, and oversaw the opening of a new welding lab, seniors’ care centre, and digital health lab.

Jensen says she is looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren.

“This is a bittersweet time for me because Algonquin has been such a high point in my career, but I am also looking forward to turning my attention to my family, and especially my grandchildren,” said Jensen. “During my time at the College I have always tried to advance our mission — to transform hopes and dreams into lifelong success. I hope that, with the support of a wonderful Algonquin team, I have been able to play a role in that transformation for many students, who have always been my priority and my greatest joy.”

The search for a new president will begin immediately.