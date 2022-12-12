CHEO warns flu surge to continue until mid-January

Former FTX CEO defrauded crypto investors, SEC alleges

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cryptocurrency platform FTX, orchestrated a years-long fraud by diverting investors' funds to his private hedge fund and using them to make venture investments, lavish real estate purchases and large political donations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged Tuesday in a complaint.

  • Quebec can welcome 112,000 immigrants a year, says Trudeau

    Quebec can very well receive 112,000 immigrants a year, and mainly francophones, in order to maintain its political weight in the country while protecting the French language, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau said Quebec already has 'all the tools' to ensure that 'almost all of these people would be francophones.'

  • Suzuki and Dach star in shootout as Canadiens rally past Flames 2-1

    It's rare that goalies are the stars in an NHL shootout, but Calgary's Jacob Markstrom and Montreal's Jake Allen stole the show on Monday. Flames forward Tyler Toffoli took a double-minor penalty at the start of overtime but Markstrom denied the Canadiens for four minutes to force a shootout. Allen got the last laugh on the other side of the ice, however, denying Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri in the shootout to seal the Canadiens' 2-1 win.

