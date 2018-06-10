

A big weekend of fundraising for the Children’s Hopsital of Eastern Ontario is underway.

Money raised from the CHEO Telethon goes to help buy specialized equipment and fund life-saving research.

The telethon began Saturday at 7 p.m. and will conclude with the big fundraising total revealed at 7 p.m. Sunday.

CTV News at 6 p.m. Sunday will be available online and live on Newstalk 580 CFRA at 6 p.m.

You can donate by calling 613-738-1450 or 1-888-738-1450 and online.