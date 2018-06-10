CHEO Telethon underway on CTV
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 11:12AM EDT
A big weekend of fundraising for the Children’s Hopsital of Eastern Ontario is underway.
Money raised from the CHEO Telethon goes to help buy specialized equipment and fund life-saving research.
The telethon began Saturday at 7 p.m. and will conclude with the big fundraising total revealed at 7 p.m. Sunday.
CTV News at 6 p.m. Sunday will be available online and live on Newstalk 580 CFRA at 6 p.m.
You can donate by calling 613-738-1450 or 1-888-738-1450 and online.